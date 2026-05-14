Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $27.54 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.05% from the latest reported closing price of $18.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ethan Allen Interiors. This is an decrease of 186 owner(s) or 46.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETD is 0.03%, an increase of 65.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 23,508K shares. The put/call ratio of ETD is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,132K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,039K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 855K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 25.14% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 823K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 27.18% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 616K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

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