Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.53%, the lowest has been 3.00%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ethan Allen Interiors. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETD is 0.13%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 26,810K shares. The put/call ratio of ETD is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ethan Allen Interiors is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of 27.44.

The projected annual revenue for Ethan Allen Interiors is 837MM, an increase of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,690K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 751K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 683K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing a decrease of 35.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 576K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Ethan Allen Interiors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative home accents through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

