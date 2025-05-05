ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Earnings Results: $ETD Reports Quarterly Earnings

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS ($ETD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, missing estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $142,700,000, missing estimates of $148,318,500 by $-5,618,500.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Insider Trading Activity

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS insiders have traded $ETD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M FAROOQ KATHWARI (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 64,200 shares for an estimated $1,815,041.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

