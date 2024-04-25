Ethan Allen Interiors Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ETD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.54, changing hands as low as $28.88 per share. Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETD's low point in its 52 week range is $24.7602 per share, with $36.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.