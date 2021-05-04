Ethan Allen (ETH) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Ethan Allen (ETH) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ETH surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ETH has rallied 7.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ETH could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at ETH's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ETH on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

