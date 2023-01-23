Ethan Allen (ETD) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.5% and 3.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 38.8% and 17.7%, respectively.



Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in the trailing five quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ethan Allen’s fiscal second-quarter earnings has been unchanged at 89 cents per share over the past 60 days. The estimate figure indicates a 6.3% decline from the year-ago reported earnings of 95 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $207.75 million, suggesting a 0.2% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note

Ethan Allen is expected to have witnessed lackluster earnings and revenues performances in the fiscal second quarter, thanks to labor disruptions, supply-chain challenges, shipping delays and raw material availability. Although the prevailing issues have started resolving, the to-be-reported quarter is still expected to have witnessed the impacts of these headwinds.



The industry has been suffering from an uncertain macro environment and continued softness in business trends as a result of the ongoing weakness in the housing market and the Federal Reserve’s series of interest rate hikes. Higher mortgage rates have been taking a toll on the housing sector and the furnishing market as well.



That said, a strong brand presence, robust product offerings and increased digital marketing are likely to have aided ETD. Also, its manufacturing facilities have been ramping up production to meet high order backlogs, which is likely to have added to the positives.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ethan Allen for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Ethan Allen has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported:



Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.14% and a Zacks Rank #2.



YUM’s earnings lagged the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative surprise of 3.7%, on average.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC has an Earnings ESP of +16.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



YUMC’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters and lagged on the other two occasions, delivering a beat of 263.4%, on average.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CMG’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 4.1%, on average.

