Ethan Allen (ETD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 27, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 122.2% and 20.7%, respectively. Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in one and matched the same in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.8%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ethan Allen’s fiscal second-quarter earnings has been unchanged at 76 cents per share over the past 30 days. Nonetheless, the estimated figure indicates 10.1% growth from the year-ago earnings of 69 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $187.3 million, suggesting a 4.7% year-over-year improvement.

Factors to Note

Ethan Allen is expected to witness improved results for the fiscal second quarter buoyed by a strong brand presence, robust demand, product offerings and increased digital marketing. The company has been witnessing a solid pace of written orders in both Retail and Wholesale segments. Also, its manufacturing facilities have been ramping up production to meet high order backlogs.



Additionally, the North American retail network has been witnessing significant growth in recent times. Focus on technology-based interior design services is expected to have boosted the top line. Further, a resilient housing market scenario, solid repair & remodeling activities, strong logistics network as well as retail home delivery centers are expected to have benefited the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance.



Yet, Ethan Allen has been witnessing raw material shortages and increased shipping costs. Also, supply chain disruptions are likely to put pressure on fiscal second-quarter results.

Zacks Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Retail segment sales is pegged at $154 million, implying an improvement from $145 million reported in the year-ago period. The same for Wholesale segment sales is pegged at $107 million, suggesting 4.9% year-over-year growth.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ethan Allen for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Ethan Allen has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

