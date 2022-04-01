Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ethan Allen (ETD) closed the most recent trading day at $25.67, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 1.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Ethan Allen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ethan Allen is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $197.1 million, up 11.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $788.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.4% and +15.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ethan Allen is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ethan Allen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.32, which means Ethan Allen is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.