Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Ethan Allen (ETD) closed the most recent trading day at $25.88, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the home furnishings company had gained 2.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Ethan Allen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ethan Allen is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $197.1 million, up 11.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $788.35 million, which would represent changes of +38.4% and +15.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ethan Allen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ethan Allen is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.23.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

