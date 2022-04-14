Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ethan Allen (ETD) closed at $25.26, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 6.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 31.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $197.1 million, up 11.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $788.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.4% and +15.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ethan Allen currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ethan Allen currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.5, which means Ethan Allen is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

