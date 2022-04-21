Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Ethan Allen (ETD) closed at $26.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the home furnishings company had gained 1.07% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Ethan Allen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 31.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $197.1 million, up 11.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $788.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.4% and +15.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ethan Allen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ethan Allen is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.3.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

