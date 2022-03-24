Ethan Allen (ETD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ethan Allen (ETD) closed at $26.25, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home furnishings company had gained 11.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ethan Allen to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $197.1 million, up 11.38% from the year-ago period.

ETD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $788.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.4% and +15.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ethan Allen is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ethan Allen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.57, so we one might conclude that Ethan Allen is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ETD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.