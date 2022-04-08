Ethan Allen (ETD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ethan Allen (ETD) closed the most recent trading day at $25.03, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 3.77% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ethan Allen is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $197.1 million, up 11.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $788.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.4% and +15.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ethan Allen is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ethan Allen's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.