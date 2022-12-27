Ethan Allen (ETD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ethan Allen (ETD) closed the most recent trading day at $26.27, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 4.02% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ethan Allen is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.75 million, down 0.16% from the year-ago period.

ETD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $828.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.92% and +1.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ethan Allen is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ethan Allen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.55, which means Ethan Allen is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.