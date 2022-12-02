Ethan Allen (ETD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ethan Allen (ETD) closed at $27.37, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the home furnishings company had gained 6.95% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.5% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ethan Allen to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.75 million, down 0.16% from the year-ago period.

ETD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $828.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.92% and +1.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ethan Allen is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ethan Allen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

