ETH Staking Inflows Remain Subdued on SEC and Fed Angst

Key Insights:

On Sunday, ETH ended a three-day winning streak, falling 0.41% to end the session at $1,720.

Staking statistics and uncertainty surrounding the SEC cases against Ripple, Binance, and Coinbase left ETH in the red.

The technical indicators remain bearish, signaling a return to $1,650.

Ethereum (ETH) fell by 0.41% on Sunday. Partially reversing a 0.58% loss from Saturday, ETH ended the week down 1.86% to $1,720. Significantly, ETH avoided sub-$1,700 for the second consecutive session.

After a range-bound morning, ETH rose to a late afternoon high of $1,747. Falling short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,760, ETH fell to a late-session low of $1,713. However, steering clear of the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,704, ETH wrapped up the day at $1,720.

Staking Statistics Send Bearish Signals

According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows declined from 31,616 ETH on Saturday to 25,184 on Sunday. The inflows remained below recent Sunday trends and the all-important 100,000 ETH threshold.

ETH Staking Inflows 190623

The total value staked climbed higher but at a slower pace, weighed by the softer staking inflows.

Total Value Staked 190623

The overnight withdrawal profile was bullish, with principal withdrawals below normal levels. However, withdrawal projections for the morning session were bearish, with principal ETH withdrawals projected to sit above normal levels, albeit briefly.

On Sunday, the net staking balance jumped 81.96% to a surplus of 24,830 ETH, equivalent to $43.03 million. Deposits totaled 33,490 ETH versus withdrawals of 8,660 ETH.

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 129,940 ETH, equivalent to approximately $224.16 million. Notably, the staking APR stood at 6.05%, down 2.10% over 24 hours.

The Day Ahead

ETH Withdrawal Profile 190623

It is a quiet day, with no US economic indicators to influence. The US markets are closed for Juneteenth Day, leaving ETH in the hands of the crypto news wires and the staking statistics.

A sharp increase in staking inflows and a widening net staking surplus would send bullish signals. However, market sentiment has to improve to support a pickup in staking inflows.

While the staking stats remain a focal point, SEC v Ripple, SEC v Binance, and SEC v Coinbase (COIN)-related news will move the dial.

Looking at the week ahead, investors should also consider Fed Chair Powell testimony on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed bets and a hawkish Fed Chair could test buyer appetite mid-week.

Ethereum Price Action

This morning, ETH was down 0.05% to $1,720. A mixed start to the day saw ETH fall to an early low of $1,714 before rising to a high of $1,728.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 190623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was bearish signals. Ethereum sat below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1,732. The 50-day EMA slipped back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1,732) would support a breakout from R1 ($1,740) to target R2 ($1,761) and the 100-day EMA ($1,764). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1,732) would bring S1 ($1,706) and sub-$1,700 Major Support Levels into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

ETHUSD 190623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Level

R1 – $ 1,740 S1 – $ 1,706 R2 – $ 1,761 S2 – $ 1,693 R3 – $ 1,795 S3 – $ 1,659

ETH needs to move through the $1,727 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,740 and the Sunday high of $1,747. A return to $1,740 would signal an extended breakout session. However, staking statistics and the crypto news wires must support a bullish session.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,761. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1,795.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,706 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,700 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,693.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,659.

ETHUSD 190623 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.