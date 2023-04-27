ETH Staking Inflows Offset Withdrawals to Support a Return to $2,000

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

On Wednesday, ETH bucked the broader crypto market trend, rising by 0.05% to end the session at $1,867.

US Government debt ceiling updates weighed on investor sentiment, while US banking sector woes and US corporate earnings provided support.

The technical indicators turned bullish, signaling a return to $2,000.

Ethereum (ETH) rose by 0.05% on Wednesday. Following a 1.30% gain on Tuesday, ETH ended the day at $1,867. Significantly, ETH revisited the $1,950 handle for the first time since April 21.

Tracking the broader market, ETH rose to a midday high of $1,965. ETH broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,895 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,925. However, the reversal saw ETH fall to a late low of $1,786. ETH briefly fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,819 before wrapping up the day at $1,867.

US Government Debt Ceiling and Recession Fears Left ETH at Sub-$1,900

It was a busy Wednesday session. The US banking sector, economic indicators, and corporate earnings were in focus.

US economic indicators continued to flash red, with Goods Orders Non-Defense Ex-Air falling by 0.4% in March, following a 0.7% decline in February.

However, US corporate earnings delivered late support, with Meta Platforms (META) surging 11.63% in after-hours trading in response to Q1 earnings results. First Republic Bank’s (FRC) woes contributed to the bullish mood.

While corporate earnings and the threat of another US bank collapse provided support, updates on the US government debt ceiling led to an afternoon pullback before Capitol Hill voted to raise the bar.

Staking statistics remained bullish, while the withdrawal profile turned bearish.

According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows jumped from 81,600 ETH on Tuesday to 103,712 on Wednesday. A return to 100,000 is a bullish signal, supporting the continued upward trend in total value staked.

ETH Staking Inflows 270423

Total value-staked soared higher, delivering another bullish price signal.

While the staking statistics delivered ETH price support, the withdrawal profile was bearish. Rising ETH principal withdrawals and an increase in reward withdrawals would be price-negative.

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 0.617 million ETH, equivalent to approximately $1.17 billion. Significantly, the withdrawal profile turned bearish for the day ahead, with projections pointing to a spike in principal withdrawals and a rise in reward withdrawals.

However, while bearish, staking inflows continue to outmuscle withdrawals, supporting an ETH return to $2,000. On Wednesday, withdrawals totaled 30,920 versus 88,740 in deposits, giving a net staking balance of 52,820 ETH.

The Day Ahead

ETH Withdrawal Profile – 270423

ETH staking statistics and the withdrawal profile actuals and projections will remain a focal point. A sharp decline in staking inflows or a deficit between deposits and withdrawals would be price negative.

Looking beyond the staking statistics, US economic indicators and corporate earnings will move the dial.

Q1 GDP and the weekly jobless claims figures will be in focus, with Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Intel (INTC), and Caterpillar (CAT) delivering earnings results.

While events in the US will provide direction, SEC v Ripple case updates and Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news will also influence. Regulatory risk SEC remains a crypto headwind amidst increased US lawmaker and US government scrutiny.

Ethereum Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was up 1.71% to $1,899. A mixed start to the day saw ETH fall to an early low of $1,862 before rising to a high of $1,940.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 270423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1,959 S1 – $ 1,780 R2 – $ 2,052 S2 – $ 1,694 R3 – $ 2,231 S3 – $ 1,515

ETH needs to avoid the $1,873 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,959 and the Wednesday high of $1,965. A move through the morning high of $1,940 would signal a breakout session. However, ETH staking statistics, US stats, and corporate earnings must support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $2,052 and resistance at $2,100. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $2,231.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,780 into play. However, barring another crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,750 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,694. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,515.

ETHUSD 270423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a more bullish signal. Ethereum sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1,897. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A move through the 100-day ($1,912) would support a breakout from R1 ($1,959) to target R2 ($2,052). However, a fall through the 50-day ($1,897) and 200-day ($1,879) EMAs would bring S1 ($1,780) into view. A breakout from the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

ETHUSD 270423 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

