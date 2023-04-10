ETH Sees $2,000 Within Reach as Shapella Upgrade Approaches

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

On Monday, ETH rose by 2.74% to end the day at $1,911.

A broad-based crypto rally and a BTC run at $30,000 delivered a breakout session ahead of the Shapella upgrade.

The technical indicators are bullish, signaling a return to $2,000.

Ethereum (ETH) rose by 2.74% on Monday. Following a 0.54% gain on Sunday, ETH ended the day at $1,911. ETH held onto the $1,900 handle for the first time in five sessions.

A bearish start to the day saw ETH fall to an early morning low of $1,848. Steering clear of the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,830, ETH rose to a final-hour high of $1,920. ETH broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,882 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,905 to end the day at $1,911.

Shapella Upgrade Approaches

ETH staking inflows inched higher on Monday but remained at sub-10,000 levels. According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows increased from 8,864 ETH on Sunday to 9,024 on Monday. Inflows remained at sub-10,000 for the second consecutive session, a similar trend to the previous two weeks.

While inflows at sub-10,000 levels are a bearish signal, there has been an ongoing trend of sub-10,000 over the weekends, limiting the price impact on ETH.

ETH staking inflows and total value staked numbers will draw plenty of interest today as the Shapella upgrade date approaches. The Shapella upgrade will occur at epoch 194,048 or on approximately April 12 (Wed).

ETH Staking Inflows 110423

However, total value staked continued to trend upwards, supported by the bullish Monday session.

Total Value Staked 110423

Despite the mixed ETH staking numbers, rising bets of a Fed interest rate hike and a Fed-fueled recession drove demand for BTC and the broader crypto market. Sentiment toward the upcoming Shapella upgrade contributed to the bullish ETH session.

The Day Ahead

Staking inflows and the total value stakes will likely remain a focal point. An upswing in ETH staking inflows ahead of the Shapella Upgrade should deliver another bullish ETH session.

However, updates from the ongoing SEC v Ripple case will also move the dial. ETH sits in the middle of several crypto-related battles, including the SEC v Ripple case and the SEC v CFTC battle to rule the crypto skies. SEC Chair Gary Gensler and CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnma disagree on whether ETH is a commodity or security.

A Ripple victory in the SEC v Ripple case could see the SEC lose Capitol Hill support to regulate the digital asset space. Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news will also influence.

Ethereum Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was up 0.90% to $1,928. A mixed start to the day saw ETH fall to an early low of $1,909 before rising to a high of $1,939. ETH tested the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,938.

Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 110423 Daily Chart

ETH needs to avoid the $1,893 pivot to retarget the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,938. Avoiding sub-$1,900 would signal a breakout session. However, the crypto news wires should be crypto-friendly to support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,965 and resistance at $2,000. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $2,037.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,866 into play. However, barring an event-fueled crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,850 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,821. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,749.

ETHUSD 110423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bullish signal. Ethereum sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1,857. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1,866) and the 50-day EMA ($1,857) would support a breakout from R1 ($1,938) to target R2 ($1,965) and $2,000. However, a fall through S1 ($1,866) and the 50-day EMA ($1,857) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1,827) and S2 ($1,821) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

ETHUSD 110423 4 Hourly Chart

