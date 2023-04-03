ETH Network Updates Deliver a Bullish Outlook and a Look at $2,000

FXEmpire.com -

On Monday, ETH bucked the broader crypto market trend, rising by 0.89% to end the day at $1,811.

Total value staked resumed an upward trajectory to provide support.

The technical indicators remain bullish, supporting a run at $2,000.

Ethereum (ETH) rose by 0.89% on Monday. Partially reversing a 1.48% fall from Sunday, ETH ended the day at $1,811. ETH wrapped up the day at $1,800 for the third time in four sessions.

A bearish start to the day saw ETH fall to an early low of $1,764. Finding support at the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,770, ETH rose to a late afternoon high of $1,840. ETH broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,823 before easing back to wrap up the day at $1,811.

Pre-Shapella ETH Staking Inflows Sit at Sub-10,000 for a Third Session

ETH staking inflows fell for the third consecutive day and the third time in seven sessions.

According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows fell from 6,208 ETH on Sunday to 5,592 on Monday. Inflows were the lowest since March 5, when staking inflows tumbled to 3,552 ETH.

Year-to-date, staking inflows have tended to fall to their lowest on Sundays. However, three consecutive daily declines are less common but have also occurred around weekends, easing immediate fear of a shift in sentiment toward the Shapella upgrade and unstaking intentions.

ETH Staking Inflows 040423

While inflows declined, the ‘total value staked’ increased on Monday before falling back this morning.

Total Value Staked 040423

However, Ethereum network updates supported the bullish session.

News of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin supporting the deployment of zk-EVMs (Zero Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machines) on the maintnet delivered the trend-bucking session. zk-EVMs would speed up the verification process and support greater decentralization of the Ethereum network, ETH-positive.

The Day Ahead

Economic data from the US will influence the afternoon session, with the US JOLTs Job Openings Report in focus. Weak numbers could fuel further concerns over the economy. On Monday, ETH and the broader market showed price sensitivity to disappointing manufacturing PMI numbers from China and the US.

Away from theeconomic calendar SEC v Ripple case updates would need consideration, with Court rulings in favor of Ripple likely to deliver a breakout session.

However, a quiet session would leave staking movements to continue influencing.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.12% to $1,809. A mixed start to the day saw ETH rise to an early high of $1,817 before falling to a low of $1,803.

Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 040423 Daily Chart

ETH needs to avoid the $1,805 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,846. A move through the Monday high of $1,840 would signal a breakout session. However, the crypto news wires should be ETH-friendly to support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,881 and resistance at $1,900. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1,957.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,770 into play. However, barring an event-fueled crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,750 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,729. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,653.

ETHUSD 040423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bullish signal. Ethereum sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1,794. The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1,794) would support a breakout from R1 ($1,846) to target R2 ($1,881) and $1,900. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1,794) would bring S1 ($1,770) and the 100-day EMA ($1,768) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

ETHUSD 040423 4 Hourly Chart

