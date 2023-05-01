ETH Eyes Sub-$1,800 on Staking Inflows and Withdrawal Projections

FXEmpire.com -

On Sunday, ETH joined the broader crypto market in the red, falling by 1.99% to end the day at $1,871.

ETH staking statistics and the withdrawal profile weighed on investor sentiment.

The technical indicators are bearish, signaling a return to $1,850.

Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1.99% on Sunday. Reversing a 0.85% gain from Saturday, ETH ended the week up 0.48% to $1,871. Despite the bearish session, ETH avoided sub-$1,850 for the Fourth consecutive session.

After a range-bound morning, ETH rose to a mid-afternoon high of $1,940. ETH broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,924 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,938 before hitting the reverse.

The reversal saw ETH fall to a final-hour low of $1,867. ETH fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,890 and briefly through the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,870 before ending the day at $1,871.

Recession Jitters, the SEC, and Withdrawal Projections Weighed

Recessionary jitters continued to weigh on Monday as investors responded further to private sector PMI numbers from China. An unexpected contraction across the manufacturing sector removed hopes of a post-COVID economic resurgence.

US inflation figures on Friday cemented a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike on Wednesday, adding to the bearish mood.

However, SEC activity also weighed on buyer appetite, with the SEC issuing Coinme with a Cease-and-Desist order. Investor sensitivity to SEC activity remains heightened as the markets await Court rulings from the SEC v Ripple case.

With recessionary jitters and regulatory activity weighing, easing bets of a First Republic Bank (FRC) collapse was also bearish for ETH and the broader crypto market.

On Sunday, news hit the wires of US regulators attempting to avert a banking crisis by selling the beleaguered bank to a large US bank. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) was reportedly the front-runner. Overnight, news of PNC Financial Services (PNC), JPMorgan, Citizens Financial Group (CFG), and other banks submitting bids in a First Republic Bank auction eased bets on another US bank collapse.

ETH Staking and Withdrawal Profile Deliver Bearish Signals

Staking statistics and the withdrawal profile delivered a bearish session, with the withdrawal projections for the day ahead also ETH-negative.

According to CryptoQuant, staking fell from 34,432 ETH on Saturday to 31,872 on Sunday, the lowest inflow since April 12.

ETH Staking Inflows 010523

Total value-staked flattened further because of the continued decline in staking inflows and rise in withdrawals.

Total Value Staked 010523

Overnight, there was a spike in principal ETH withdrawals, with projections signaling higher-than-normal principal ETH withdrawals.

On Sunday, the net staking balance stood at a surplus of 18,150 ETH, equivalent to $34.49 million. Deposits stood at 42,070 ETH, with withdrawals at 23,920 ETH.

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 0.459 million ETH, equivalent to approximately $0.848 billion.

The Day Ahead

ETH Withdrawal Profile – 010523

ETH staking statistics and the withdrawal profile actuals and projections will need monitoring. A rise in ETH staking inflows and a net surplus balance between deposits and withdrawals would be ETH-positive.

Beyond the staking statistics, the crypto news wires will also influence. SEC v Ripple case chatter and Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news will need consideration. US regulatory activity and lawmaker chatter will also move the dial as investors begin considering the Fed the Fed interest rate decision.

First Republic Bank (FRC) news will continue to influence. Progress toward saving the beleaguered bank would be ETH-negative.

In the afternoon, US ISM Manufacturing PMI numbers will move the dial. Weak numbers would fuel recession jitters and weigh on the broader crypto market. Economists forecast the ISM Manufacturing PMI to rise from 46.3 to 46.7.

Ethereum Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was down 1.17% to $1,849. A mixed start to the day saw ETH rise to an early high of $1,887 before falling to a low of $1,824. ETH briefly fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,845.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 010523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1,918 S1 – $ 1,845 R2 – $ 1,966 S2 – $ 1,820 R3 – $ 2,039 S3 – $ 1,747

ETH needs to move through the $1,893 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,918 and the Sunday high of $1,940. A return to $1,900 would signal a breakout session. However, staking statistics and the broader crypto market must support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,966 and resistance at $2,000. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $2,039.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,845 in play. However, barring another crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,800. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,820 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,747.

ETHUSD 010523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bearish signal. Ethereum sat below the 200-day EMA, currently at $1,882. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A breakout from the 200-day ($1,882) and 50-day ($1,895) EMAs would support a move through the 100-day EMA ($1,906) and R1 ($1,918) to target R2 ($1,966) and $2,000. However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($1,882) would leave S1 ($1,845) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

ETHUSD 010523 4 Hourly Chart

