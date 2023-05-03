ETH Bulls to Target $1,950 on Bullish Staking Inflows and the Fed

FXEmpire.com -

On Tuesday, ETH joined the broader crypto market in the green, rising by 2.24% to end the day at $1,872.

US banking sector jitters and US economic indicators delivered a bullish afternoon session.

However, the technical indicators are bearish, signaling a return to sub-$1,800.

Ethereum (ETH) rose by 2.24% on Tuesday. Reversing a 2.14% loss from Monday, ETH ended the day at $1,872. Despite the bullish session, ETH fell short of the $1,900 handle for the second consecutive session.

A mixed start to the day saw ETH fall to an early low of $1,823. Steering clear of the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,796, ETH rose to an early evening high of $1,883. ETH briefly broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,877 before easing back to end the session at $1,872.

US Economic Indicators and Banking Sector Jitters Delivered Support

It was a busy Tuesday session, with US economic indicators and US banking sector jitters driving demand for ETH and the broader crypto market.

The US labor market drew interest ahead of the Fed interest rate decision, with weaker-than-expected JOLTs Job Openings supporting a less hawkish Fed.

JOLT’s Job Openings fell from 9.974 million to 9.590 million. While the rate of quits was reportedly little changed at 2.5%, the number of quits in the accommodation and food services industry fell by 178,000, a signal of deteriorating sector conditions.

The weaker numbers led to a shift in sentiment toward the Fed policy outlook.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike fell from 93.2% to 88.7% in 24 hours. Significantly, the chances of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike fell from 27.7% to 0.50%.

US banking sector jitters also support a bullish afternoon session. Regional bank share prices took a hit, with PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Western Alliance Bank (WAL) taking a hit. The regional banks’ share prices hit reverse despite the JPMorgan (JPM) acquisition of First Republic Bank’s (FRC) assets.

A Republican and Democrat stand-off on Capitol Hill failed to spook investors despite fears of a possible US default. The parties failed to reach an agreement, raising the chances of a US Government default on payment obligations.

ETH Staking and Withdrawal Turned Bullish

Staking statistics and the withdrawal profile supported a more bullish session.

According to CryptoQuant, staking rose from 58,272 ETH on Monday to 94,976 on Tuesday.

ETH Staking Inflows 030523

The total value-staked continued to move upwards, supported by the pickup in staking inflows.

Total Value Staked 030523

Overnight, the withdrawal profile turned more bearish. A spike in principal ETH withdrawals and the projections of higher principal ETH withdrawals failed to impact investor sentiment.

The upswing in staking inflows delivered a positive net staking balance. On Tuesday, the net ETH staking balance stood at a surplus of 51,470 ETH, equivalent to $94.79 million. Deposits totaled 61,250 ETH versus withdrawals of 9,780 ETH.

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 0.423 million ETH, equivalent to approximately $0.787 billion.

The Day Ahead

ETH Withdrawal Profile – 030523

Investors should continue monitoring the ETH staking statistics and the withdrawal profile actuals and projections.

However, US economic indicators, banking sector-related news, and the Fed will provide direction.

This afternoon, US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and ADP Nonfarm Employment Change figures could influence the Fed interest rate decision and forward guidance. A hawkish 25-basis-point interest rate hike would be a bearish price scenario.

The crypto news wires will also influence.

SEC v Ripple updates and Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news will need consideration. US regulatory activity and lawmaker chatter will also move the dial as investors consider the Fed interest rate decision.

Ethereum Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.48% to $1,862. A mixed start to the day saw ETH rise to an early high of $1,872 before falling to a low of $1,855.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 030523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1,896 S1 – $ 1,836 R2 – $ 1,919 S2 – $ 1,799 R3 – $ 1,979 S3 – $ 1,739

ETH needs to avoid the $1,859 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,896. A move through the Tuesday high of $1,883 would signal a breakout session. However, ETH staking statistics, banking sector-related news, and the Fed must support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,919 and resistance at $1,950. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1,979.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,836 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,750. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,799 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,739.

ETHUSD 030523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bearish signal. Ethereum sat below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1,877. The 50-day EMA crossed through the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A breakout from the 50-day ($1,877) and 200-day ($1,878) EMAs would support a move through the 100-day EMA ($1,893) and R1 ($1,896) to target R2 ($1,919) and $1,950. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1,877) would leave S1 ($1,836) and sub-$1,800 in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

ETHUSD 030523 4 Hourly Chart

