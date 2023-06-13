ETH Bulls Target $1,800 on US CPI Report and the Hinman Docs

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

On Monday, ETH tracked the broader market trend, falling by 0.57% to end the day at $1,743.

Staking statistics continued to weigh, with the net staking balance in deficit for a second consecutive session.

The technical indicators remain bearish, signaling a return to sub-$1,700.

Ethereum (ETH) fell by 0.57% on Monday. Reversing a 0.06% gain from Sunday, ETH ended the day at $1,743. The bearish session left ETH at sub-$1,800 for the second consecutive session.

After a bearish start to the day, ETH rose to a late morning high of $1,760. Falling short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,775, ETH fell to a late afternoon low of $1,720. ETH briefly fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,735 before a partial recovery to end the day at $1,743.

US Lawmakers Failed to Deliver Comfort

It was a quiet Monday session, with no US economic indicators or Fed chatter for investors to consider.

With no stats to consider, the latest from the SEC v Binance and Coinbase cases drew interest.

News of Republican Warren Davidson filing the SEC Stabilization Act to restructure the SEC, at the expense of Gary Gensler, failed to impress.

Uncertainty toward the US crypto market and the regulatory landscape will linger until bipartisan legislation hits the floor.

Staking Statistics Continued to Leave ETH Under Pressure

According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows increased from 41,888 ETH on Sunday to 48,736 on Monday. Despite the upswing, inflows remained below normal levels.

ETH Staking Inflows 130623

The total value staked flattened further, with the staking statistics and a bearish Monday session a drag.

Total Value Staked 130623

The overnight withdrawal profile was bearish, with principal withdrawals above normal levels. However, withdrawal projections for the morning session were bullish, with principal ETH withdrawals projected to remain below-normal levels.

On Monday, the net ETH staking balance was down 22.21% to a deficit of 20,740 ETH, equivalent to $36.35 million. Deposits totaled 43,500 ETH versus withdrawals of 64,240 ETH.

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 179,590 ETH, equivalent to approximately $313.93 million. Notably, the staking APR stood at 6.40%, down 2.44% over 24 hours.

The Day Ahead

ETH Withdrawal Profile – 130623

It is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The US CPI Report will influence the afternoon. While Fed bets of a June pause have cushioned the losses, a hotter-than-expected CPI Report would fuel bets on a Wednesday Fed rate hike.

Beyond the US economic indicators, investors should track the crypto news wires. SEC v Ripple, SEC v Binance, and SEC v Coinbase (COIN)-related news will remain focal points.

Today, the SEC will release the unredacted William Hinman speech-related documents that could raise bets on a Ripple victory in the ongoing SEC v Ripple case. Significantly, a Ripple win would support Warren Davidson’s bid to restructure the SEC.

Ethereum Price Action

This morning, ETH was up 0.30% to $1,748. A mixed start to the session saw ETH fall to an early low of $1,728 before rising to a high of $1,756.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 130623 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1,762 S1 – $ 1,722 R2 – $ 1,781 S2 – $ 1,701 R3 – $ 1,821 S3 – $ 1,661

ETH needs to avoid the $1,741 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,762. A move through the Monday high of $1,760 would signal a breakout session. However, ETH staking statistics and the crypto news wires must support a bullish session.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,781 and resistance at $1,800. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1,821.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,722 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,700. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,701 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,661.

ETHUSD 130623 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bearish signal. Ethereum sat below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1,796. The 50-day EMA slid further back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1,762) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($1,781) and the 50-day EMA ($1,796). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1,796) would leave S1 ($1,722) in view. An ETH breakout from the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

ETHUSD 130623 4 Hourly Chart



