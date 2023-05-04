ETH Bulls Eye a Return to $2,000 on a Staking Inflow Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

On Wednesday, ETH joined the broader crypto market in the green for a second session, rising by 1.82% to end the day at $1,906.

US banking sector jitters and the Fed delivered a bullish session, with a surge in staking inflows supporting the return to $1,900.

The technical indicators turned bullish, signaling a return to $2,000.

Ethereum (ETH) rose by 1.82% on Wednesday. Following a 2.24% gain on Tuesday, ETH ended the day at $1,906. ETH wrapped up the day at $1,900 for the first time in four sessions.

After a bearish morning, ETH fell to an early afternoon low of $1,844. Steering clear of the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,836, ETH rose to a late session high of $1,917. ETH broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,896 to end the day at $1,906. The Second Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,919 limited the upside.

Banking Sector Angst and the Fed Delivered Support

Better-than-expected economic indicators tested buyer appetite before the heavily anticipated Fed interest rate decision and press conference.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose from 51.2 to 51.9 in April versus a forecasted 51.8. Significantly, the ADP reported a 296k increase in nonfarm employment versus a forecasted 148k. Employment rose by 142k in March.

The Fed delivered a less hawkish interest rate decision. Members voiced willingness to consider hitting the pause button following a tenth consecutive interest rate hike.

While the FOMC Statement took a more dovish tone, Fed Chair Powell delivered uncertainty during the press conference, stating that it was too early to call an end to the monetary policy tightening cycle. The US economic indicators likely contributed to the more hawkish tone.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike rose from 0% to 17.7% on Wednesday.

The US banking sector woes and the continued US Government wrangling over the debt ceiling supported the bullish session.

ETH Staking and Withdrawal Turned Bullish

Staking statistics and the withdrawal profile supported a more bullish session.

According to CryptoQuant, staking surged from 94,976 ETH on Tuesday to 193,184 on Wednesday, the highest inflow since February.

ETH Staking Inflows 040523

The total value-staked surged upwards, supported by the pickup in staking inflows.

Total Value Staked 040523

Overnight, the withdrawal profile turned more bullish. However, projections of a spike in principal ETH withdrawals delivered a bearish outlook.

The upswing in staking inflows delivered a positive net staking balance. On Wednesday, the net ETH staking balance stood at a surplus of 96,790 ETH, equivalent to $178.54 million. Deposits totaled 101,890 ETH versus withdrawals of 5,090 ETH.

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 0.364 million ETH, equivalent to approximately $0.693 billion.

The Day Ahead

ETH Withdrawal Profile – 040523

Investors should continue monitoring the ETH staking statistics and the withdrawal profile actuals and projections.

However, US economic indicators, banking sector-related news, and Fed chatter will influence.

This afternoon, US jobless claims, unit labor costs, and nonfarm productivity will be in focus. Weak labor market numbers would fuel bets on an end to the Fed monetary policy tightening cycle.

US corporate earnings, the banking sector, and US Government debt ceiling-related news will also move the dial. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Apple (AAPL), ConocoPhillips (COP), Shopify Inc. (SHOP), and Moderna (MRNA).

The crypto news wires will also need consideration.

SEC v Ripple updates and Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news will move the dial.

Ethereum Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.29% to $1,900. A mixed start to the day saw ETH rise to an early high of $1,909 before falling to a low of $1,897.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 040523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1,934 S1 – $ 1,861 R2 – $ 1,962 S2 – $ 1,816 R3 – $ 2,035 S3 – $ 1,743

ETH needs to avoid the $1,889 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,934. A move through the Wednesday high of $1,917 would signal a breakout session. However, ETH staking statistics, banking sector-related news, and the US economic indicators must support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,962 and resistance at $2,000. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $2,035.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,861 into play. However, barring a crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,800. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,816 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,743.

ETHUSD 040523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bullish signal. Ethereum sat above the 100-day EMA, currently at $1,892. The 50-day EMA converged on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

Bullish crosses of the 50-day EMA through the 200-day and 100-day EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($1,934) to target R2 ($1,962) and $2,000. However, a fall through the EMAs would bring S1 ($1,861) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

ETHUSD 040523 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.