ETH Bulls Eye a Return to $1,900 to Target $1,950 on Staking Stats

Key Insights:

ETH joined the broader crypto market in positive territory on Saturday, rising by 1.46% to end the day at $1,875.

Dip buyers delivered support, while staking and withdrawal statistics and Fed Fear capped the upside.

However, the technical indicators remain bearish, signaling a return to sub-$1,750.

Ethereum (ETH) rose by 1.46% on Saturday. Partially reversing a 4.89% slide from Friday, ETH ended the day at $1,875. Significantly, ETH fell short of the $1,900 handle for the first time since April 9.

A mixed start to the day saw ETH fall to a late morning low of $1,842. Steering clear of the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,796, ETH rose to a late afternoon high of $1,888. Falling short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,928, ETH eased back to end the day at $1,875.

ETH Trailed the Top 10 Front Runners on Upswing in Withdrawals

According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows fell from 110,384 on Friday to 41,344. Despite the marked decline, ETH staking levels on Saturday remained elevated compared with pre-Shapella Upgrade staking levels.

ETH Staking Inflows 230423

The upward trend in staking inflows and modest withdrawal levels supported the continued rise in total value staked, a bullish price signal.

Total Value Staked 230423

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 0.839 million ETH, equivalent to approximately $1.56 billion. Significantly, the withdrawal profile turned bearish overnight, with projections pointing to an upswing in withdrawals. However, principal ETH withdrawals remained subdued, which should limit the impact on ETH price action.

ETH Withdrawal Profile – 230423

A fall in withdrawal projections, an increase in staking inflows, and a continued upward trend in the total value staked would be bullish price signals.

However, market sentiment toward the Fed and the US government’s anti-crypto drive capped the upside, leaving ETH short of $2,000 for the third consecutive session despite the total value-staked trends.

The Day Ahead

ETH staking statistics and withdrawal profile actuals and projections will continue to influence. An upswing in staking inflows and a downward trend in withdrawals would send bullish signals.

However, SEC v Ripple case updates and Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news will also influence. Investors should also track the crypto news wires for US lawmaker chatter following the European Parliamentary votes on MiCA.

Ethereum Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.66% to $1,862. A bearish start to the day saw ETH fall from an early high of $1,875 to a low of $1,847.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 230423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1,895 S1 – $ 1,849 R2 – $ 1,914 S2 – $ 1,822 R3 – $ 1,960 S3 – $ 1,776

ETH needs to move through the $1,868 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,895. A move through the Saturday high of $1,888 would signal a breakout session. However, ETH staking statistics and the crypto news wires must support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,914 and resistance at $1,950. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1,960.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,849 in play. However, barring another crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,800. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,822 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,776.

ETHUSD 230423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bearish signal. Ethereum sat below the 200-day EMA, currently at $1,884. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 200-day ($1,884) would support a breakout from R1 ($1,895) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1,914). However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($1,884) would leave S1 ($1,845) in view. A breakout from the 50-day EMA ($1,952) would send a bullish signal.

ETHUSD 230423 4 Hourly Chart

