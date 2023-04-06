ETH and Sub-$1,850 in the Hands of Staking Stats and Regulators

FXEmpire.com -

On Thursday, ETH ended a three-day winning streak, falling by 1.89% to end the day at $1,873.

Crypto scrutiny left ETH and the broader crypto market in negative territory.

However, the technical indicators remain bullish, signaling a return to $2,000.

Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1.89% on Thursday. Partially reversing a 2.03% gain from Wednesday, ETH ended the day at $1,873. ETH saw red for the first time in four sessions.

A mixed start to the day saw ETH rise to an early high of $1,911. Falling short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,947, ETH fell to a late morning low of $1,854. ETH fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,868 before finding afternoon support to wrap up the day at $1,873.

US Regulatory Scrutiny Overshadow ETH Staking Inflows

US regulatory activity drew attention on Thursday, with the US Department of Justice and SEC Gary Gensler in the spotlight.

On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury targeted the DeFi space, focusing on illicit activity and bad actors. The Treasury Department also gave recommendations to the US government consideration, including more rigid US AML/CFT regulatory supervision.

SEC Gary Gensler continued to classify cryptos as securities, tweeting,

“There’s nothing incompatible in the crypto mkts w/ the securities laws. A goal of our work at the SEC is to bring this field into compliance. That way, investors get the same time-tested protections they get elsewhere in the markets.”

While the scrutiny of the digital asset space was bearish, ETH staking statistics remained bullish.

ETH staking inflows fell for the first time in three sessions but remained elevated, signaling bullish sentiment toward ETH and the Shapella upgrade.

According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows fell from 22,048 ETH on Wednesday to 18,560 ETH on Thursday.

ETH Staking Inflows 070423

The elevated staking inflows supported the continued rise in total value staked, also a bullish indicator. We expect the demand for unstaking ETH after the Shapella upgrade to be lower should the upward trend in total value staked continue to rise.

The Day Ahead

Total Value Staked 070423

Economic data from the US will influence the afternoon session, with the all-important US Jobs Report likely to draw plenty of attention.

US labor market data has disappointed this week, testing buyer appetite for riskier assets. The US Jobs Report could signal a US recession or a Fed rate hike, leaving ETH and the broader crypto market to consider the preferred option.

SEC v Ripple case updates would also need consideration, though Court rulings are unlikely during the long weekend. However, regulatory activity and staking movements will continue to influence.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was up 0.14% to $1,876. A mixed start to the day saw ETH fall to an early low of $1,871 before rising to a high of $1,883.

Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 070423 Daily Chart

ETH needs to move through the $1,879 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,905 and the Thursday high of $1,911. A return to $1,900 would signal a breakout session. However, the crypto news wires and US Jobs Report should be ETH-friendly to support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,936 and resistance at $1,950. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1,993.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,848 in play. However, barring an event-fueled crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,800. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,822 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,765.

ETHUSD 070423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bullish signal. Ethereum sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1,840. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1,840) would support a breakout from R1 ($1,905) to target R2 ($1,936) and $1,950. However, a fall through S1 ($1,848) and the 50-day EMA ($1,849) would bring S2 ($1,822) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

ETHUSD 070423 4 Hourly Chart

