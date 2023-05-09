ETH and a Return to $1,900 in the Hands of US Inflation and the SEC v Ripple Case

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

On Tuesday, ETH extended the losing streak to four sessions, falling 0.05% to end the day at $1,848.

Staking statistics and the withdrawal profile failed to deliver support as investors turned their attention to US inflation and the Fed.

The technical indicators turned bearish, signaling a return to sub-$1,750.

Ethereum (ETH) slipped by 0.05% on Tuesday. Following a 1.27% loss on Monday, ETH ended the day at $1,848. Significantly, ETH extended the losing streak to four sessions and fell short of $1,900 for the second consecutive day.

It was a mixed morning, with ETH falling to a mid-morning low of $1,832. Steering clear of the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,810, ETH rose to a late-session high of $1,863. However, falling short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,887, ETH slipped back to sub-$1,850 and into the red.

The Withdrawal Profile and US Inflation Angst Delivered a Bearish Session

Staking statistics delivered support on Tuesday, with inflows returning to the all-important 100,000 level.

According to CryptoQuant, staking inflows increased from 61,856 ETH on Monday to 103,296 on Tuesday. Easing market tensions over gas fees supported the bounce back in inflows.

ETH Staking Inflows 100523

The total value-staked continued rising despite the bearish Tuesday session.

Total Value Staked 100523

Overnight, the withdrawal profile was bearish. Principal ETH withdrawals spiked again, leading to a fall in the staking balance. However, projections signal a return to normal levels.

TokenUnlocks reported another positive net staking balance. On Tuesday, the net ETH staking balance stood at a surplus of 17,850 ETH, equivalent to $33,410 million. Deposits totaled 70,560 ETH versus withdrawals of 52,700 ETH.

According to TokenUnlocks, total pending withdrawals stood at 0.145 million ETH, equivalent to approximately $0.267 billion.

ETH Withdrawal Profile – 100523

While the staking and withdrawal statistics were ultimately bullish, Fed chatter and caution ahead of the US CPI Report left ETH under pressure.

FOMC Vice Chair John Williams shared his views on the economic outlook and monetary policy, saying,

“First of all, we haven’t said we’re done raising rates. We’re going to make sure we’re going to achieve our goals, and we’re going to assess what’s happening in our economy and make the decision based on that data.”

Williams also said he did not have an interest rate cut in his baseline forecast and could hike rates if required.

The Day Ahead

ETH staking statistics and the withdrawal profile will continue to provide direction. Withdrawal projections are bullish for the morning session, with principal ETH withdrawals returning to normal levels. However, the USeconomic calendarhas to support a continued upward trend in staking inflows.

The all-important US CPI Report will be in focus this afternoon.

Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers would fuel bets of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike. Significantly, the markets would delay expectations of an interest rate cut and consider a hard landing. Economists forecast the US core annual inflation rate to soften from 5.6% to 5.5% and for the headline inflation rate to hold steady at 5.0%.

Investors should also monitor the net balance on TokensUnlock, with an increase in the net surplus being a bullish price signal.

However, the crypto news wires will continue to influence. Court rulings from the SEC v Ripple case will move the dial, with Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news needing consideration.

Ethereum Price Action

At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.43% to $1,841. A mixed start to the day saw ETH rise to an early high of $1,858 before falling to a low of $1,838.

ETH Technical Indicators

ETHUSD 100523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1,887 S1 – $ 1,810 R2 – $ 1,926 S2 – $ 1,772 R3 – $ 2,003 S3 – $ 1,695

ETH needs to move through the $1,849 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,887 and the Monday high of $1,887. A return to $1,850 would signal a breakout session. However, ETH staking statistics and the US CPI Report must support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1,926 and resistance at $1,950. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $2,003.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1,810 in play. However, barring another crypto market sell-off, ETH should avoid sub-$1,750. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1,772 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1,695.

ETHUSD 100523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it was a bearish signal. Ethereum sat below the 200-day EMA, currently at $1,884. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 200-day EMA ($1,884) would support a breakout from R1 ($1,887) and the 50-day ($1,897) and 100-day ($1,894) EMAs to target R2 ($1,926). However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($1,884) would leave S1 ($1,810) and sub-$1,800 in view.

A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

ETHUSD 100523 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.