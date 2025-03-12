ETFs to Win/Lose on Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

President Trump's latest threat of 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum caused significant market volatility on March 11, 2025. While an initial 25% duty on all steel and aluminum imports is set to take effect Wednesday, Trump's unexpected statement about doubling the tariff sent stocks into a tailspin.

However, U.S. steel manufacturers largely support the move. In a letter to the president, nine steel industry executives, including those from U.S. Steel X, Nucor NUE, and Cleveland-Cliffs CLF, expressed strong backing for the initial 25% tariffs.

Uncertainty Over Final Tariff Decision

Later in the day, Trump suggested that the additional 25% increase might not be implemented after Ontario’s premier announced a suspension of a surcharge on electricity exports. Philip Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association, expressed hope that at least the original 25% duties would remain in place, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

U.S. Steel Companies to Benefit?

Note that Trump has criticized past exemptions, claiming they allowed cheap Chinese steel and aluminum to enter the U.S. through third-party countries. Biden has also expressed support for stronger steel tariffs, stating in 2024 that China’s trade practices create an uneven playing field for U.S. manufacturers.

While U.S. steel producers welcome the tariffs, the response within the aluminum industry is mixed. Alcoa AA CEO William Oplinger voiced concerns that the tariffs could hurt the U.S. aluminum sector, particularly because of the company’s strong ties to Canadian operations.

Consumers may also feel the impact, as domestic steel prices have already surged from around $700 to nearly $1,000 per ton since Trump first announced the plan in February. A Bloomberg report suggests that higher costs could affect products ranging from aluminum baseball bats to stainless steel cookware and fishing reels, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

ETFs to Gain/Lose on Steel Tariffs

Critics argue that while these tariffs may benefit the domestic steel and aluminum industries, they could weigh on broader economic sectors. Ryan Young, a senior economist at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, noted that Trump's previous metal tariffs created approximately 1,000 jobs in the steel and aluminum sectors but resulted in the loss of 75,000 jobs in steel- and aluminum-dependent industries, such as automotive manufacturing, construction, and beverages, as quoted on Yahoo Finance (read: ETFs to Win/Lose as Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum).

Steel ETF – Winner

VanEck Steel ETF SLX added 1.3% on March 11, 2025. The United States has about 53.14% exposure to the fund, followed by Brazil (15.21%) and Australia (10.91%). The ETF charges 56 bps in fees and yields 3.44% annually.

Construction – Potential Loser

Invesco Building & Construction ETF PKB may lose over the long term due to higher steel prices as steel is a raw material in the construction industry. The ETF charges 57 bps in fees and yields 0.26% annually.

Beverage – Potential Loser

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF PBJ may see some pressure as the food and beverage bottling industry may see high-cost pressure. Diageo, Mondelez International, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo are some of the companies that may experience pressure.





