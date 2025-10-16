ETFs to Watch Post JNJ's Q3 Earnings Surprise & Bullish Outlook

Pharma-giant Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results. The drugmaker continued its streak of earnings beat and also beat on sales estimates. The company raised its top-line guidance for the year.

JNJ’s impressive quarterly performance amid the ongoing uncertainty in the U.S. economy, particularly tied to the imposition of higher import tariffs, reflects the resiliency of this drugmaker against a broader market crisis. This, in turn, may entice investors to tap into the company’s growth prospects through healthcare exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have heavy exposure to this diversified drug maker (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).

These prospective ETFs include iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF ( IHE ), Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLV ), iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ( IYH ), First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH ) and Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF ( FHLC ).

But before diving into the specifics of these ETFs, let us take a sneak peek into JNJ’s overall third-quarter performance.

A Brief Look at JNJ’s Q3 Results

JNJ’s third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and also improved 15.7% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. Sales grew 6.8% year over year to $23.99 billion and also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

Segment-wise, sales from both Innovative Medicines and MedTech jumped 6.8% year over year.

Sales of JNJ’s blockbuster multiple myeloma medicine Darzalex soared 21.7% year over year to $3.67 billion in the third quarter. Sales of its other oncology drug, Erleada, grew 18.4% year over year, while those of new drugs, Carvykti and Tecvayli, soared 83.5% and 31.3%, respectively, during the same period. However, sales of Imbruvica and Zytiga declined 7.8% and 25.1%, respectively.

In MedTech, sales growth from electrophysiology products as well as its Cardiovascular business- Abiomed and Shockwave, contributed to the segment’s top-line performance.

In terms of its 2025 outlook, Johnson & Johnson raised its sales expectation from a range of $93.2-$93.6 billion to $93.5-$93.9 billion. Adjusted operational sales (excluding currency impact, acquisitions/divestitures) growth is expected to be in the range of 3.5-4.0% (previously 3.2-3.7%). The company, however, still expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $10.80-$10.90.

JNJ also announced its intention to separate its Orthopaedics franchise, DePuy Synthes, within the MedTech segment, which has not been doing too well.

Following JNJ’s upbeat results, Raymond James raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174 to $209, citing that the company’s pipeline of new products will drive "a powerful new era of growth through the end of the decade” (as reported by Investing.com).

ETFs in Focus

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF ( IHE )

This fund provides exposure to 47 companies that manufacture prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines. Of these, Johnson and Johnson takes the top spot, accounting for a 23.47% share.

IHE has gained 8.6% year to date and charges 36 basis points (bps) in fees. Volume is good at an average of 47,906 shares a day.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLV )

This fund provides exposure to 60 companies that come from pharmaceuticals; biotechnology; health care equipment and supplies; health care providers and services; life sciences tools and services; and health care technology industries. Of these, Johnson and Johnson takes the second spot, accounting for an 8.88% share.

XLV has risen 3.6% year to date and charges 8 bps in fees. It trades in a heavy volume of around 17.8 million shares.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ( IYH )

This fund provides exposure to 107 U.S. companies from healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology industries. Of these, Johnson and Johnson takes the second spot, accounting for an 8.55% share.

IYH has surged 3.9% year to date and charges 38 bps in fees. Volume is good at an average of 472,166 shares a day.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH )

This fund offers exposure to 50 U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Of these, Johnson and Johnson takes the second spot, accounting for a 7.56% share.

FTXH has gained 7.6% year to date and charges 60 bps in fees. Volume is good at an average of 4,150 shares a day.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF ( FHLC )

This fund offers exposure to 323 companies from the healthcare sector. Of these, Johnson and Johnson takes the second spot, accounting for a 7.52% share.

FHLC has gained 5% year to date and charges 8 bps in fees. Volume is good at an average of 155,000 shares a day.

