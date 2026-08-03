ETFs to Watch as HOOD Sinks Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, Better Cash Position

Shares of Robinhood Markets HOOD slipped 3.6% on July 30, following its better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results. The trading platform, despite beating Wall Street expectations for both revenues and earnings, failed to boost investor sentiment, primarily because of the double-digit slump delivered by its crypto revenues.

For investors, the recent share price slump may present an attractive entry point into HOOD, considering the company’s underlying operational strengths, including a strengthened cash cushion, record net deposits, and surging activity in event contracts and traditional trading that helped buffer the digital asset decline.

HOOD has been progressing well on its goal of transforming into a global financial super-app, bolstered by upcoming operational catalysts like the public release of Robinhood Chain (tailored for tokenized real-world assets, stock tokens, and decentralized finance) and the rollout of Agentic Trading, enabling users to deploy AI agents across equities, options and crypto.

Given the recent downturn in its crypto trading business, a direct investment in HOOD carries notable risk. The stock remains highly sensitive to retail sentiment cycles, as a cooling in crypto enthusiasm often leads to disproportionate declines in user activity and revenues.

Against this backdrop, for investors looking to capitalize on this recent dip without being fully exposed to the unique single-stock volatility and company-specific challenges that could severely impact HOOD’s share price at any point in time, a more prudent strategy could be to invest in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) with significant exposure to this fintech company. This approach allows investors to capture the potential upside of HOOD and other industry leaders while mitigating company-specific risks arising from sector-specific challenges or geopolitical factors.

But before diving straight into these ETFs, let us check HOOD’s overall performance in the second quarter in terms of other metrics.

A Brief Analysis of HOOD’s Q2 Results

HOOD’s second-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.9%, while revenues surpassed the consensus mark by 3.5%.

Its total Platform Assets increased 32% year over year, driven by continued Net Deposits, acquired assets, and higher equity valuations. The company’s transaction volumes increased to record levels across the majority of its asset classes.

However, HOOD’s Crypto Notional Trading Volumes, including Robinhood App Notional Volumes, decreased 35% year over year to $18 billion.

Robinhood Gold Subscribers soared 39% year over year to 4.8 million. Meanwhile, the company crossed an exciting milestone for the Robinhood Gold Card with 1 million customers in the second quarter, which recorded over $17 billion in annualized purchase volume.

HOOD’s cash sweep declined 9% year over year to $29.7 billion.

Robinhood ended the second quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 billion, which improved from $4.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

HOOD-Heavy ETFs to Watch

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF CRPT

This fund, with net assets worth $82.7 million, offers exposure to 19 Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Products, and Digital Economy Companies. Of these, HOOD carries the sixth spot, holding 8.89% of the fund.

This fund charges 85 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.20 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X FinTech ETF FINX

This fund, with net assets worth $167.4 million, offers exposure to 74 companies on the leading edge of the emerging financial technology sector, which encompasses a range of innovations that help transform established industries like insurance, investing, fundraising, and third-party lending through unique mobile and digital solutions. Of these, HOOD carries the third spot, holding 6.45% of the fund.

This fund charges 68 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.04 million shares in the last trading session.

ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF

This fund, with net assets worth $724.1 million, offers exposure to 35-55 companies that are engaged in the Fund’s investment themes of blockchain and financial technology (Fintech) innovation. Of these, HOOD carries the fourth spot, holding 5.35% of the fund.

This fund charges 75 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.08 million shares in the last trading session.

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK

This fund, with net assets worth $6.53 billion, offers exposure to 35-55 companies that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research. Of these, HOOD carries the ninth spot, holding 3.63% of the fund.

This fund charges 75 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 6.19 million shares in the last trading session.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.