ETFs to Watch as HOOD Lags Q1 Earnings Amid Crypto Trading Slump

Following its first-quarter 2026 earnings miss, shares of Robinhood Markets HOOD lost 13% on the bourses on April 29, 2026. The trading platform missed Wall Street expectations for both revenues and earnings, primarily caused by a sharp drop in crypto trading activity.

For investors, the recent share price slump may present an attractive entry point into HOOD, particularly as the company expects equities and options trading volumes to have reached their highest monthly level of the year in April.

As Robinhood aims to transform itself into a global financial super-app, international traction is picking up, with the company most recently having secured in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer a comprehensive suite of brokerage services.

However, given the recent downturn in its crypto trading business, a direct investment in HOOD carries notable risk. The stock remains highly sensitive to retail sentiment cycles, as a cooling in crypto enthusiasm often leads to disproportionate declines in user activity and revenues.

Against this backdrop, for investors looking to capitalize on this recent dip without being fully exposed to the unique single-stock volatility and company-specific challenges that could severely impact HOOD’s share price at any point in time, a more prudent strategy could be to invest in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) with significant exposure to this fintech company. This approach allows investors to capture the potential upside of HOOD and other industry leaders while mitigating company-specific risks arising from sector-specific challenges or geopolitical factors.

But before diving straight into these ETFs, let us check HOOD’s overall performance in the first quarter in terms of other metrics.

A Brief Analysis of HOOD’s Q1 Results

HOOD’s first-quarter earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. Revenues missed the consensus mark by 6.1%. However, on a year-over-year basis, the company registered double-digit growth in its top line and a low single-digit rise in its bottom line.

Its total Platform Assets increased 39% year over year, driven by continued Net Deposits, acquired assets, and higher equity valuations. Robinhood Gold Subscribers soared 36% year over year to 1.2 million.

However, HOOD’s cash sweep declined 8% year over year to $26 billion.

The company’s Gold card reached a milestone of 800,000 customers and $15 billion in annualized purchase volume during the first quarter, showing exceptional transaction volume and credit performance. HOOD expects its Gold Card to exceed 1 million cards before year-end.

Early demand for its new Platinum Card has already surpassed expectations.

HOOD-Heavy ETFs to Watch

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF CRPT

This fund, with net assets worth $114.8 million, offers exposure to 19 Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Products, and Digital Economy Companies. Of these, HOOD carries the sixth spot, holding 5.66% of the fund.

This fund charges 85 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.13 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X FinTech ETF FINX

This fund, with net assets worth $197.6 million, offers exposure to 75 companies on the leading edge of the emerging financial technology sector, which encompasses a range of innovations helping to transform established industries like insurance, investing, fundraising, and third-party lending through unique mobile and digital solutions. Of these, HOOD carries the fifth spot, holding 5.58% of the fund.

This fund charges 68 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.12 million shares in the last trading session.

ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF

This fund, with net assets worth $762.4 million, offers exposure to 35-55 companies that are engaged in the Fund’s investment themes of blockchain and financial technology (“Fintech”) innovation. Of these, HOOD carries the fifth spot, holding 4.50% of the fund.

This fund charges 75 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.24 million shares in the last trading session.

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK

This fund, with net assets worth $5.98 billion, offers exposure to 35-55 companies that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research. Of these, HOOD carries the ninth spot, holding 4.37% of the fund.

This fund charges 75 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 6.11 million shares in the last trading session.









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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.