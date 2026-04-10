ETFs to Watch as China's Factory Deflation Comes to an End After 3 Years

For the first time in over three years, China’s factory-gate prices have turned positive, marking a historic economic shift. According to recently published data, China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.5% year over year in March 2026, marking the first increase since September 2022.

This rebound was largely catalyzed by the external shock of steadily rising oil prices stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, which spiked energy costs and trickled through the manufacturing supply chain of the world’s largest crude oil importer.

For investors, this pivot from persistent deflation to modest inflation is a major signal, pulling the Chinese manufacturing giants and the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back into the global spotlight as the "factory of the world" begins to reflate.

Against this backdrop, before examining the specific traits of these ETFs, it is crucial to understand the drivers of China’s three-year deflationary streak and assess whether the recent revival is sustainable, in order to make a more informed investment decision.

The Beginning & End of China’s Factory Deflation

Over the past few years, China’s manufacturing sector has struggled with falling prices, caused by a post-COVID property crisis, weak domestic demand and global supply gluts. Additional pressures, including subdued consumption and elevated youth unemployment, have forced manufacturers to slash prices to clear inventory, contributing to a prolonged decline in factory-gate prices.

Now that deflation has ended — even if initially driven by higher oil prices — the benefits for the economy should be notable. Mild producer inflation can help companies restore profit margins, encourage inventory restocking and alleviate the debt burdens of industrial firms. For the equity market, an end to deflation reduces the risk of earnings “death spiral,” making cyclical and value-oriented Chinese stocks more attractive to investors.

For the equity market, rising PPI should support industrials, materials, and exporters, potentially lifting broader indices like the CSI 300 amid stimulus tailwinds.

What Lies Ahead for China?

The outlook for China’s economy over the next few years suggests a "proactive" fiscal stance as Beijing prioritizes technological self-reliance and industrial upgrades under its 15th Five-Year Plan. With the property market drag finally stabilizing and exports remaining resilient, analysts forecast steady GDP growth around 4.5% to 4.8% for 2026.

The pivot from energy-led inflation to genuine demand recovery could drive a sustained stock market rebound.

However, if the Middle East conflict persists, growth could slow to 4.2% (as per the World Bank estimate).

The trajectory of the Chinese stock market will depend on whether domestic policy can successfully offset these external geopolitical pressures to foster a stable, long-term recovery.

China ETFs to Watch

Currently, Chinese stocks are trading at a discount compared to global peers, and with household savings at record highs, a rotation into the equity market could provide solid tailwinds for the ETFs.

Given this inflection point, the following China ETFs are worth keeping in your watchlist:

iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI

This fund, with net assets worth $6.79 billion, offers exposure to 577 large and mid-sized companies in China. From an industrial look, consumer discretionary takes the first spot in this fund at 26.56%, followed by communication (19.62%) and financials (18.53%).

The fund charges 59 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a good volume of 1.93 million shares in the last trading session.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB

This fund, with a market value worth $6.23 billion, offers exposure to 31 China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are focused on the Internet and Internet-related technology.

The fund charges 70 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 20.30 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI

This fund, with a market value worth $6.03 billion, offers exposure to 50 large-cap Chinese companies. From an industrial look, financials takes the first spot in this fund at 33.78%, followed by consumer discretionary (26.55%) and communication (16.33%).

The fund charges 73 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 22.58 million shares in the last trading session.

Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ

This fund, with an average market cap worth $85.58 billion, offers exposure to 158 companies that are open to foreign ownership and derive the majority of their revenues from the technology sector in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The fund charges 65 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.39 million shares in the last trading session.

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iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI): ETF Research Reports

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.