ETFs vs. Mutual Funds: Similarities and Differences

Trading and Pricing – Both mutual funds and ETFs are generally considered to be liquid, meaning that they can usually be bought or sold fairly easily. However, there are key distinctions between the way these two types of products are traded and priced.

You can buy or sell shares in a mutual fund directly from the mutual fund company or through a brokerage firm that offers the fund. Mutual fund orders are executed once per day, and all investors who buy or sell shares in a mutual fund on a particular day receive the same price—the fund’s net asset value (NAV). The NAV, which is the per-share value of the fund’s assets minus its liabilities, is usually calculated after the major U.S. exchanges close. So if you place a mutual fund order in the morning, you’re guaranteed to get shares at NAV, but you won’t know the execution price until around 4 p.m. or later.

In contrast, you can typically buy or sell ETF shares on an exchange—just like stocks. ETF liquidity can depend on trading activity. Large, mainstream ETFs are often actively traded and highly liquid; others that trade less frequently might be less liquid.

While ETFs calculate their NAV at the end of the day like mutual funds, you can trade shares at current market prices anytime during trading hours. ETF prices change throughout the day based on several factors, including trading volume and bid-ask spreads—the difference between the highest price a buyer will pay and the lowest price at which a seller will sell shares at any given time. These prices usually stay close to the ETF’s underlying value but can sometimes be higher (trading at a premium) or lower (trading at a discount). Premiums and discounts can sometimes be significant and persistent, so be sure to check where an ETF is trading relative to its NAV before you buy or sell.