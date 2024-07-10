ETFs to Track Amid Biden's Better Showing in Swing States

Despite calls for him to step aside after his debate performance, a recent poll shows President Joe Biden gaining ground in seven swing states.

The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Republican Donald Trump led Democrat Biden by only 2 percentage points, 47% to 45%, in the critical states needed to win the November election.That's the smallest gap since the poll started last October.

Biden currently holds a lead over Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin. In Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, Biden's position is within the poll's margin of error. However, he faces his largest deficit in the crucial state of Pennsylvania.

If Biden does succeed in the November presidential election, his policies and their economic impact could impact several key investment areas.

ETF Strategies in Focus

Here are some ETF investment strategies that may be considered if Biden wins again.

Focus on Infrastructure-Related Stocks

Biden is in favor of the expansion of infrastructure. Investors can consider stocks of companies that provide products and services for the construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF IFRA and Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF PKB should thus be in focus (read: Biden Hikes Tariff on Some Chinese Imports: ETFs to be Impacted).

Bet on Renewable Energy Stocks

Biden had made it clear in the first term itself that he plans to prioritize the fight against climate change. He has set ambitious goals for the country to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Investors can bet on renewable energy stocks, such as those involved in solar, wind and hydroelectric power, to benefit from the shift toward clean energy.

Companies involved in clean energy, electric vehicles and green infrastructure should benefit from Biden's push for a greener economy. This could benefit ETFs like Invesco Solar ETF TAN and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN.

Cannabis Stocks to Remain on a High?

President Biden is in favor of gradual legalization of marijuana. Cannabis stocks benefited last year due to the reintroduction of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. Biden has demonstrated his commitment to marijuana reform by advocating that no one should face incarceration for using or possessing the substance.

The justice department recommended that cannabis be reclassified as a schedule III drug, indicating a moderate-to-low risk of physical and psychological dependence. Cannabis firms would stand to gain significantly as they would no longer fall under the purview of Section 280E of the U.S. federal tax code, presenting one of the most notable advantages. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) could be potential winners.

Consider Defense and Aerospace Stocks

Biden has also pledged to continue investing in national defense and technology. Investors can consider defense and aerospace stocks that stand to benefit from the government's focus on improving the country's national security and technological capabilities. This puts Aerospace & Defense ETFs like iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF PPA in the spotlight.

Bet on American Industrial Companies

The Biden administration declared significant tariff hikes on $18 billion worth of Chinese imports this year to safeguard American industries from unfair competition. The new tariffs consider a wide array of products, with major impacts on sectors such as electric vehicles, solar energy, and steel.

The Biden administration highlighted overproduction and potential market flooding by Chinese manufacturers as the key reasons for these increased tariffs. The latest batch of increased tariffs should boost American production and benefit First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF AIRR.

