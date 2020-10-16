ETFs to Soar on Resurgence in Coronavirus Cases

A flare up in coronavirus cases has once again made the e-commerce segment the hottest one. This is because the epidemic has driven the e-commerce boom and changed the consumer landscape to a purely digital one.



People may choose to stay indoors again during the resurgence of the disease, which in turn would boost demand for cloud computing, gaming, e-sports and streaming services. Additionally, investors will continue to pile up software shares which are apparently more insulated from the impacts of the virus (read: Pandemic Surges, Stimulus Fades: ETF Strategies to Follow).

COVID- 19 Cases on Rise

Per the latest Reuters report, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose to record highs in the U.S. Midwest and beyond. Nine states, including Michigan and North Carolina, reported record one-day increases of new infections on Oct 15.



The cases are also surging in Europe, leading to lockdown measures in some of the nations. The French government has implemented curfews in Paris and other major cities, and the United Kingdom will impose tighter restrictions on movement in various places across the country, along with London. The situation has sparked concerns over a global economic recovery and could lead to the repetition of the nightmare scenario seen earlier this year.



That said, we have highlighted some ETFs from various corners of the e-commerce segment in the technology or consumer discretionary sector that will continue to benefit from the pandemic surge.



WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD



This fund offers exposure to emerging, fast-growing U.S.-listed companies (including ADRs) primarily focused on cloud software and services, and follows the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. It holds 54 stocks in its basket and charges investors 45 bps in fees per year. The product has amassed $798.3 million in its asset base and trades in average daily volume of 663,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) (read: Here's Why Cloud Computing ETFs Are Hot Right Now).



Global X E-commerce ETF EBIZ



This fund invests in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of e-commerce as a distribution model, including companies whose principal business is in operating e-commerce platforms, providing related software and services, and/or selling goods and services online. It has accumulated $82.9 million in its asset base and charges 50 bps in annual fees. The ETF sees an average daily volume of 56,000 shares (read: Buy E-Commerce ETFs to Tap "Safe & Early" Holiday Shopping).



Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY



This ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. The fund comprises 49 stocks and has attracted $891.5 million in its asset base. It charges 65 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 238,000 shares.



Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF BETZ



This ETF debuted in early June and has already attracted $132.8 million in AUM. This ETF is designed to offer retail and institutional investors global exposure to sports betting and iGaming industries by tracking the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index. The fund holds 37 stocks in its basket with each accounting for less than 9.2% share. It charges 75 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 266,000 shares.



Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF GAMR



This ETF offers exposure to the companies involved in the video game technology industry —game developers, console and chip manufacturers, and game retailers — by tracking the EEFund Video Game Tech Index. It holds 89 stocks in its basket and charges 75 bps in annual fees. The fund has amassed $121.1 million in its asset base and trades in volume of about 20,000 shares a day on average (read: Video Gaming Thrives in Pandemic: 3 Top ETFs to Gain).

