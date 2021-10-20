ETFs to Ride on a Solid Start to Q3 Earnings

The Q3 earnings season started with a huge bang. Total earnings for the 41 S&P 500 members that have reported so far are up 40.4% from the same period last year on 13.4% higher revenues, with 85.4% beating EPS estimates and 70.7% beating revenue estimates. The EPS beat percentage is tracking in-line with the 5-year average while the revenue beat percentage is on the weaker side (read: 5 ETFs & Stocks From the Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings).



Major banks like Citigroup C, Goldman Sachs GS and Bank of America BAC came up with an earnings beat last week. Freight deliverer J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported stronger-than-expected profits while Alcoa A beat earnings expectations and announced a dividend payment and buyback of its stock. The optimism will likely stay as more companies are expected to report encouraging results going forward.



Looking at Q3 as whole, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 27.0% from the same period last year on 14.0% higher revenues. This would follow the 95.0% earnings growth on 25.3% higher revenues in Q2. The earnings outlook seems positive with the overall growth picture steadily improving, as the near-term logistical issues get addressed.



The solid trend has set the stage for the S&P 500 Index to hit new highs as Q3 earnings unfold. As such, we have highlighted several ETFs that directly or indirectly track the S&P 500 Index for investors to capitalize the opportune moment. Any of these could be a compelling choice to play the upcoming earnings given that they each have a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy):



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY



The ETF tracks the S&P 500 and holds 505 stocks in its basket. It is the ultra-popular and most actively traded fund with AUM of $401.4 billion and an average daily volume of around 68 billion. The fund charges 9 bps in annual fees (read: 5 Best Performing Stocks of the S&P 500 ETF Last Week).



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV



With AUM of $298 billion, IVV is a lot smaller than SPY and less liquid, trading in an average daily volume of 4 million. It charges just 3 bps in annual fees, 6 bps less than the State Street product.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO



This ETF also directly tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 510 stocks in its basket. It has amassed $255.8 billion in its asset base and charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. The product trades in an average daily volume of 4.5 million shares (read: Ride the Latest Market Rally With These ETFs).



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG



This fund also follows the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket with 0.03% in expense ratio. It has amassed $12.5 billion in its asset base and trades in solid volume of 2.2 million shares a day on average.



Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF XLG



This fund follows the S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Index, which measures the cap-weighted performance of 50 of the largest companies on the S&P 500 Index, reflecting the performance of the U.S. mega-cap stocks. It has been able to manage assets worth $2.2 billion but trades in a small volume of about 34,000 shares a day on average. Expense ratio comes in at 0.20%.



SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYG



This ETF offers exposure to 242 stocks that exhibit the strongest growth characteristics by tracking the S&P 500 Growth Index. It has AUM of $13.7 billion in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 2.3 million shares. The fund charges 4 bps in fees per year.



Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF RPG



This ETF also follows the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index, holding 76 stocks in its basket. It has amassed $3.3 billion in its asset base and trades in a moderate average volume of around 102,000 shares a day. The product charges 35 bps in fees a year from investors (read: Momentum ETFs Looking Attractive Amid Latest Market Optimism).



Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF VOOG



This fund tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index, holding 242 stocks in its basket. With AUM of $6.7 billion, it has an expense ratio of 0.10% and trades in an average daily volume of 109,000 shares.



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW



With AUM of $36.7 billion, this fund tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index and holds 242 stocks in its basket. It charges 18 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 1.9 million shares.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.