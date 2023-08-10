ETFs to Play the Uptick in International Travel

The latest earnings reports from the big three online travel companies – Airbnb Inc. ABNB, Expedia Group Inc. EXPE, and Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG showed that consumers have been opening up their wallets to get their international summer trip, per Bloomberg.

Three travel companies released their second-quarter results on Thursday, each offering distinct perspectives on what has been promoted as an exciting summer for travel. Despite their differences, they all shared a common trend: and a consumer preference for European or Asian vacations. There is an uptick in prices for various services, including flights, hotels, and short-term rentals.

The strong U.S. dollar is probably leading consumers to go for an international vacation. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP is up 2.2% in the past three months. Higher pent-up demand in the post-Covid world has also been boosting the international travel.

Inside the Earnings Details

Airbnb slumped on 0.5% on Aug 4 after reporting earnings. The leading platform for unique stays and experiences logged solid beats on both top and bottom lines on after the market closed. Airbnb forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, but industry fears of cooling U.S. domestic demand weighed on the stock by a light margin.

The company’s earnings of 98 cents per share breezed past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents, making it nine successive quarterly earnings beats, on $2.48 billion in sales which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.81%. The stock has an upbeat Growth and Momentum score of “A.”

One of the largest online travel companies Expedia Group delivered second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, up 48% from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.6%. Revenues of $3.36 billion rose 6% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion. This apart, growing gross bookings owing to solid momentum in the ‘booked room nights’ metric was a positive. Shares were up more than 4% on Aug 4. The stock has a VGM (Value-Growth-Momentum) score of “A.”

Connecticut-based Booking Holdings Inc. is one of the largest online travel companies in the world. shares rose more than 12% in premarket Friday trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $37.62 a share, striding past the Zacks Consensus Estimate $28.84.

Revenues rose 27% year-over-year to $5.46 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16 billion. Gross bookings jumped 15% year over year to $39.69 billion, ahead of the expected $38.11 billion. “We have seen these strong trends continue into July, and we are currently preparing for what we expect to be a record summer travel season in the third quarter,” said the management, as quoted on investing.com. Shares rose 7.9% in the key trading session on Aug 4. The stock has a VGM score of “A.”

ETFs to Play

Below we highlight a few ETFs that have considerable exposure the above-mentioned travel stocks. These ETFs offer the opportunity to bet on the travel space at one go.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF AWAY

Airbnb has 5.17% Exposure

Expedia has 4.24% Exposure

Booking has 4.46% Exposure

ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF JRNY

Airbnb has 5.42% Exposure

Expedia has 2.29% Exposure

Booking has 4.74% Exposure

Global X E-commerce ETF EBIZ

Expedia has 4.17% Exposure

Booking has 4.62% Exposure





