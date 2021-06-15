ETFs to Play as Nasdaq Stands Strong Despite Reflation

The year 2020 can be fully attributed to the Nasdaq. Though the tech-heavy Nasdaq was out of favor in the beginning of 2021 on rising rate worries,it is hovering around a record high now. Nasdaq outdid others in the peak of the pandemic due to greater rallies in the technology sector or socially-distant stocks, and continues to outperform even after the reopening of economies.

While rates are rising, many are expecting the Fed to remain dovish for quite a long period of time. “At the moment, the Fed shows no rate increases until 2024 at the earliest. Back in March, the Fed penciled in a 2.2% core rate for the personal consumption expenditure index. While that may rise, the Fed won’t move the core rate for 2022 much higher,” as per a MarketWatch article.

Presently, the U.S. central bank is purchasing $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities each month, while benchmark interest rates are between 0% and 0.25%. Continuation of such a policy is making the tech stocks stronger.

Investors should note that decade-long cheap money inflows and global economic improvement (before the virus outbreak) made growth stocks and the tech-heavy ETF winners last decade. Rising consumer spending on technology, a 5G boom, expectations of higher smartphone sales, the announcement of the phase-one U.S.-China trade deal and coronavirus-induced social distancing propelled the tech and semiconductor space.

The sector overall has been thriving on exponential growth in enterprise cloud computing, cyber security, remote communications, video gaming and e-commerce to online payments. With digitization in the spotlight, we expect the winning momentum to continue.

Moreover, the latest bouts of data indicate that the economy is recovering faster than expected from the coronavirus lockdown and that the worst is probably over. With expectations that the index will stay strong in the coming days, one can play the momentum with the below-mentioned ETFs.

ETFs in Focus

Invesco QQQ QQQ

This ETF provides exposure to the 103 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index. QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with AUM of $161.6 billion. It charges investors 20 bps in annual fees.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM

The underlying NASDAQ-100 Index includes securities of 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq. The fund charges 15 bps in fees. The fund has an AUM base of $975.8 million.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund QQEW

Holding 102 stocks, this fund provides equal exposure to the stocks of the Nasdaq-100 Index. It has amassed $1.21 million in its asset base. It charges 58 bps in annual fees.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock ONEQ

This ETF tracks the Nasdaq Composite Index, holding a broad basket of about 1000 stocks. It has AUM of $4.06 billion. The expense ratio comes is 0.21%.

ProShares Ultra QQQ QLD

Investors seeking to make big gains in a short span can bet on QLD. It provides twice the return of the NASDAQ-100 Index’s daily performance. The fund has AUM of $4.40 billion and charges 95 bps in fees and expenses.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ

For a more bullish approach, TQQQ could be an excellent choice. It also tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index but offers thrice the returns of the daily performance, with the same expense ratio of QLD. The fund has managed AUM of $11.81 billion.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.