ETFs to Hedge Against Market Volatility

(1:15) - Simplify Asset Management ETFs: Who Are They?

(5:05) - Option Based Strategy ETFs: How Does Convexity Work?

(10:50) - Simplify US Equity and Nasdaq 100 Plus Downside Convexity ETFs: SPD & QQD

(15:15) - Simplify Launches New Bond ETFs: Do They Fit Into Your Portfolio?

(21:45) - Which Thematic ETF Will Perform The Best In 2022?

(26:30) - Breaking Down The Recent Volatile Market Action: How Should You Position Your Portfolio?

(32:15) - AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund: BTAL

(37:00) - Will Low Beta Stocks Continue To Outperform In The Long Term?

(41:20) - AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund: DIVA

Stocks are off to a rough start this year as investors are concerned about Inflation and rising rates. Headlines from Europe have further unnerved investors over the past few days.

Obviously, investors are looking for products that can allow them to participate in the market upside while hedging against rising interest rates or market volatility. In this episode, we discuss some innovative strategies for downside protection.

In the first part, I am joined by Paul Kim, CEO of Simplify Asset Management, and my second guest is Bill H. DeRoche, Chief Investment at AGF Investments.

Simplify has a suite of ETFs that help investors hedge against key risks by using options. The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF SPD provides exposure to US large cap stocks while boosting performance during extreme market moves down via an options overlay strategy.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX seeks to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates and the Volatility Premium ETF SVOL seeks to provide an attractive income stream using the swings in market volatility.

The AGFiQ US Market Neutral AntiBeta ETF BTAL takes long positions in low beta stocks and short positions in high beta stocks on a dollar neutral basis.

The AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund DIVA provides 100% long exposure to stocks with stable or growing dividends and 50% short exposure to stocks with unstable or low dividends.

Both these long-short ETFs have significantly outperformed the major indexes this year.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

