ETFs to Gain on Microsoft's $13-Billion Bet on OpenAI

Robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly gaining precedence in our daily life. The pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend made these more important as we have become more dependent on technology. The growing accessibility and falling costs are also making the space more demanding and lucrative.

The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at $136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030, per Grand View Research. The recent success of ChatGPT also made the space even more intriguing. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022.

Microsoft MSFT is investing billions into OpenAI and launched its new AI-powered Bing search and Edge browser. CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI is the biggest thing to have happened to the company in the nine years since he took over. Microsoft is integrating the technology into its Bing search engine, sales and marketing software, GitHub coding tools, Microsoft 365 productivity bundle and Azure cloud, per CNBC.

When Microsoft first invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, the move was viewed no more than a venture round. But November 2022 made the matter totally different when the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI launched the chatbot –ChatGPT. Its ability to frame human-like replies to users’ queries on almost any topic made the chatbot hugely popular.

Microsoft’s cumulative investment in OpenAI has reportedly jumped to $13 billion and the startup’s valuation has touched about $29 billion, per the CNBC article. Several companies – U.S. or Chinese – are now racing to win on the ChatGPT-frenzy. This means massive workloads running on Microsoft’s cloud servers.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few tech ETFs that could gain on the recent ChatGPT hype.

ETFs in Focus

AI Powered Equity ETF ( AIEQ )

The actively managed ETF seeks to fully utilize artificial intelligence as a method for stock selection. The $107.1-million fund charges 75 bps in fees. The fund holds about 140 stocks in total. No stock accounts for more than 8.38% of the fund.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF ( IRBO )

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has amassed about $302.6 million in assets. IRBO is the cheapest product in the space charging only 47 bps in fees. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF follows an equal-weighted index. No stock makes up more than 1.62% of the fund.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD

The underlying BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index is an equally weighted Index, designed to measure the performance of emerging public companies focused on delivering cloud-based software to customers. The fund amassed about $623.4 million in assets. No stock accounts for more than 2.33% of the fund. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU

The underlying Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index provides exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed and emerging markets that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology. The fund amassed about $554.0 million in assets. No stock accounts for more than 5.23% of the fund. The fund charges 68 bps in fees.

