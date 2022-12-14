ETFs to Gain on Cooling U.S. Inflation Data

The annual inflation rate in the United States slowed for five months in a row to 7.1% in November 2022, the lowest since December last year, and below forecasts of 7.3%. It followed a reading of 7.7% in October. Compared to the previous month, the CPI nudged up only 0.1%, the smallest rise in three months, and lower than forecasts of 0.3%.

Energy cost rose 13.1% in November, below 17.6% in October, due to gasoline (10.1% versus 17.5%), fuel oil (65.7% versus 68.5%) and electricity (13.7% versus 14.1%). Food price inflation also cooled down (10.6% versus 10.9%) while prices of used cars and trucks dropped by 3.3% (after a 2% uptick in October).

Against this backdrop, below, we highlight a few ETF areas that could gain/lose amid cooling U.S. inflation data.

Winning ETF Areas

Stocks

U.S. stocks surged on softer U.S. inflation data as lower inflation data means a less hawkish Fed and a moderation in the central bank’s rate hike momentum. Stocks have suffered a lot in 2022 due to the Fed’s super-hawkish stance to tame sky-high inflation. Any cues of cooling inflation are thus great for stocks as it hints at lower rates. Since growth stocks perform better in a low-rate environment than value stocks, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYG should win.

Gold

Gold normally underperforms in a rising rate environment as it is a non-interest-bearing asset. With the Fed likely to turn less hawkish in 2023 and opt for slower rate hike momentum, a gold rally is possible from here.

The U.S. dollar, too, is likely to fall. The U.S. dollar has lost 2% past month though it is still up 10% this year. Chances of smaller Fed rate hikes in the coming days cut the strength in the greenback. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP is a likely underperformer.

This is a positive for gold as the metal is priced in U.S. dollar. The metal shares an inverse relation with the greenback. SPDR Gold Shares GLD should thus be closely watched for gains.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin – another risky investing area – underperformed a lot in 2022. The cryptocurrency has gone into a tailspin this year, along with the broader market crash. Notably, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $67.5K in November 2021. However, news of the persistent decline in U.S. inflation data should favorbitcoin prices The bitcoin marched toward the $18K-mark just after the release of November inflation data.

Banks

The yield curve is likely to steepen ahead as a potential risk-on rally should bolster the long-term U.S. treasury yields ahead while keeping the short-term yields lower (on cues of a less aggressive Fed). This scenario is great for banks and financial companies as this widens the net interest margin. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE thus appears to be gaining on the latest inflation data.

Real Estate

The cost of shelter increased faster in November, having gained 7.1% versus 6.9% gains noticed in October. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund VNQ should thus gain.

Zacks Investment Research

