ETFs to Gain From Stranger Things on Netflix

Netflix NFLX is grabbing investor attention after the release of the final two episodes of the latest season of Stranger Things. This is especially true as Stranger Things season 4 has become the second show ever to surpass a billion hours viewed. The only other Netflix show to cross 1 billion viewing hours is the South Korean drama Squid Game.



This has put ETFs like MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS, Invesco Dynamic Media ETF PBS, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC, ProShares On-Demand ETF OND, and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF EWCO in focus. These funds have the largest allocation to the streaming giant.



Stranger Things 4 has attracted total viewership of more than 1.15 billion hours. Squid Game, however, remains Netflix’s most popular TV title ever with 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.



Stranger Things 4 also hit #1 on Netflix's Top 10 lists in 91 countries, the first for an English-language TV series. It will continue to amass viewing hours toward its ranking through Jul 28, getting time to surpass Squid Game if it remains popular. Stranger Things Season 4 is now Netflix’s most popular English-language series ever and the second most popular overall.



On the last earnings call, Netflix had forecast that it would lose 2 million new streaming subscribers in the second quarter. However, the strong growth from the new season of Stranger Things might propel the subscriber base (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

ETFs in Focus

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS)



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is an equal-dollar-weighted index, designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 stocks in its basket in equal proportion, with the Netflix share coming in at 10%.



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN has accumulated $51.6 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. It trades in a paltry volume of 37,000 shares a day on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) (read: Will Tesla Q2 Weak Deliveries Create Pain for ETFs?).



Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)



Invesco Dynamic Media ETF provides exposure to companies engaged in the development, production, sale and distribution of goods or services used in the media industry by tracking the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index. It holds 32 stocks in the basket, with Netflix taking the fourth position, holding a 5.2% allocation.



Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has been able to manage $35.7 million in its asset base while sees a lower volume of about 7,000 shares a day. It has 0.63% in expense ratio and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to companies from telecommunication services, media, entertainment and interactive media & services, and has accumulated $9.3 billion in its asset base. It follows the Communication Services Select Sector Index and holds 26 stocks in its basket, with Netflix occupying the eighth position at 4.5%. About half of the portfolio is allocated to interactive media & services, while entertainment and media round off the next two (read: Cathie Wood Sees a Fast Recovery in Tech ETFs: Is It Possible?).



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund charges 10 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.



ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND)



ProShares On-Demand ETF is the first ETF focused on investing in companies delivering seamless and convenient services at the touch of a button. It tracks the performance of the FactSet On-Demand Index and holds 35 stocks in its basket. Netflix occupies the eighth position in the basket and accounts for a 4.4% share.



ProShares On-Demand ETF has AUM of just $1 million and trades in a meager volume of under 1,000 shares a day, on average. It charges 58 bps in annual fees.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services Plus Index. It holds 28 stocks in its basket, with Netflix occupying the seventh position at 4.4%.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has amassed $32.2 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 9,000 shares. It charges 40 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.