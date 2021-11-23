ETFs to Gain from a Supercharged Consumer

The American consumer is very strong and ready to splurge this holiday season. Retail sales rose in October for the third consecutive month, and the most in seven months. Large savings amassed during the pandemic and rising wages are resulting in robust spending, even though inflation is rising at the fastest pace in 30 years.

Retail earnings have mostly been better than expected but many companies reported margin pressures resulting from supply chain disruptions, rising costs and labor shortages. Economists expect supply chain disruptions to ease in the coming months, but don’t expect a return to pre-pandemic levels until next year.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects holiday sales during November and December to rise between 8.5% and 10.5%. “There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” per NRF CEO.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is an equal-weighted ETF that provides broad exposure to retail industry. The Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD) selects consumer discretionary stocks from the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

The Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) selects and weights stocks by price momentum. Macy’s (M), Signet Jewelers (SIG) and Dillard’s (DDS) are among the top holdings in these ETFs.

