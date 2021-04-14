ETFs to Buy on Nvidia's Growth Story

Nvidia NVDA delighted investors following its Investor Day, wherein it projected better-than-expected revenues for fiscal Q1 and announced a host of advancements in artificial intelligence, computer graphics, robotics and data centers.



The graphic maker believes that first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues are on track to exceed the previously guided forecast of $5.30 billion (+/-2%) with “outperformance in each of its market platforms” including gaming, data center, professional visualization and automotive. In particular, the new cryptocurrency mining processor product used in cryptocurrency mining is expected to see better-than-expected sales from $50 million to $150 million (read: Bitcoin at Record $60K: Which Way ETFs are Headed?).



Among the developments, Nvidia is launching its first data-center central processing unit, or CPU, code-named “Grace” based on the ARM platform. This would operate 10 times faster than the existing chips and thus would bolster the chipmakers’ competitive position against its rivals - Intel Corp. INTC and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Nvidia is now in the CPU, GPU, and DPU markets.



Additionally, the company announced the launch of eight new Nvidia Ampere architecture GPUs that can be used in laptops, desktops and servers to make it possible for professionals to handle demanding workloads.



Impressed by the upbeat revenue outlook and news of new data center CPU, more than a dozen analysts increased their price targets on the Nvidia stock. As such, shares of NVDA hit new all-time highs on Apr 13. Nvidia overtook Intel last year as the largest chip maker by market value and has surged nearly 121% since then partly driven by Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s bet on some of the hottest fields in tech, videogaming and artificial intelligence.



Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of B. It belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (placed at the top 18% of 250+ industries) (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

ETFs to Tap

Investors seeking to tap the growth potential of this graphics chipmaker could invest in the following ETFs:



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS



This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is an equal-dollar weighted index, designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 equal-weighted stocks in its basket with Nvidia accounting for 10% share. The product has accumulated $71.3 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 61,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ



This fund follows the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, which seeks investment in companies that stand to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of robotics and AI including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots and autonomous vehicles. It has 32 stocks in its basket with NVIDIA occupying the top spot with 8.8% share. The ETF has AUM of $2.5 billion and an average daily volume of 1 million shares. It charges 68 bps in annual fees.



VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO



This fund offers exposure to global companies, involved in video game development, e-sports and related hardware and software by tracking the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index. It holds 25 stocks with NVIDIA taking the top spot with 8.4% share. American firms account for one-third of the portfolio while Japan and China round off the next two with double-digit allocations each. The fund has gathered $831.2 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 168,000 shares. It charges 55 bps in annual fees from investors.



iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXX



This ETF offers exposure to 31 U.S. companies that design, manufacture and distribute semiconductors by tracking the PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index. Of these, NVIDIA takes the second position with 8.5% share. The fund has amassed $7 billion in its asset base and charges a fee of 46 bps a year. It trades in a solid volume of 1.3 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook (read: ETFs to Tap the Sustained Semiconductor Boom).



Inspire 100 ETF BIBL



This ETF invests in the most inspiring, biblically aligned large companies in the United States. It follows the Inspire 100 Index and holds 101 stocks in its basket with NVIDIA taking the top position at 7.9% share. The fund has accumulated $214.2 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 33,000 shares. It charges 35 bps in annual fees.

