ETFs to Buy on Likely March Rate Hike And More Thereafter

The latest Fed meeting came across as hawkish. Federal Reserve policy makers indicated that they are likely to enact their first interest rate hike since 2018 in their March meeting to combat sky-high inflation.

“With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the central bank said in a statement that concluded its two-day meeting in late January.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said asset purchases are also likely to end in March. While officials have not made any plans about when the Fed will start rolling off the nearly $9 trillion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it is holding, statements out of the meeting indicated that the process could begin soon.

Investors had already feared such a move and started to price in a more aggressive schedule this year than what FOMC officials had indicated. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan expect five Fed rate hikes this year while Bank of America says sees seven Fed rate hikes this year.

With the possibility of a hawkish Fed in 2022, government bond yields started rising. Hence, ETFs those fare better in a rising rate environment, should be tapped now. These ETFs cover value ETFs like SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF SPYV, financial ETFs like SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE, interest-hedged ETFs like ProShares High Yield Interest Rate Hedged ETF HYHG and convertible bond ETFs like SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF CWB.

