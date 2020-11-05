ETFs That Gained the Most in One of Best Post-Election Rallies

Wall Street booked remarkable gains a day after the election. The tech-centric Nasdaq gained 5.8%, outpacing the S&P (up 2.20%, which marks its best performance since June) and Dow's (up 1.3%) gains. Per a MarketWatch article, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded the best post-election day rally in history.

The latest status of vote counting left market experts believing that chances of a balanced government without any "blue wave," where Democrats ruling both chambers of Congress contributed to the upsurge. "The belief is that the Senate stays more balanced, and that balance keeps a gridlock — which prevents big changes to health care and the tax code," said Darrell Cronk, president of Wells Fargo Investment Institute, as quoted on nbcnews.com.

The likelihood of a divided government means that too many changes on policies are less likely. The policies “will stay more moderate on the economy and taxes,” president of Wells Fargo Investment Institute commented, as quoted on nbcnews.com.

The hope of the passage of a fiscal stimulus deal (may be small in size) was probably another reason for the rally. Growth investing will also likely stay strong maintaining the ongoing trend. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that won the maximum on the post-election day rally.

Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Invesco ETF PBE – Up 7.2%

The underlying Dynamic Biotech & Genome Intellidex Index seeks to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value. The fund charges 57 bps in fees.

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF EMQQ – Up 6.5%

The underlying EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce Index is designed to measure the performance of an investable universe of publicly traded, emerging market Internet and ecommerce companies. The fund charges 86 bps in fees.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB – Up 6.9%

The underlying CSI Overseas China Internet Index is designed to measure the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors. The fund charges 76 bps in fees.

Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Direxion RWGV – Up 6.3%

The underlying Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Net Spread Index measures the performance of a portfolio that has 150% long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and 50% short exposure to the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund charges 63 bps in fees.

Wisdomtree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD – Up 6.2%

The underlying BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index is equally weighted and designed to measure the performance of emerging public companies focused on delivering cloud-based software to customers. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.

S&P Biotech SPDR XBI – Up 6.2%

The underlying S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.

Renaissance IPO ETF IPO – Up 6.1%

The underlying Renaissance IPO Index is a portfolio of newly U.S.-listed initial public offerings of companies whose unseasoned equities are under-represented in core U.S. equity indices. IPOs that meet liquidity & operational screens are included on the index at the end of the fifth day of trading, or upon quarterly reviews, weighted by tradable float, capped at 10% and removed after two years.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SPDR SP Biotech ETF (XBI): ETF Research Reports



EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ): ETF Research Reports



Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO): ETF Research Reports



Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology Genome ETF (PBE): ETF Research Reports



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports



Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (RWGV): ETF Research Reports



WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.