ETFs & Stocks to Win on Uptick in June Retail Sales

Retail sales in the United States jumped 1% sequentially in June of 2022, beating forecasts of a 0.8% gain, and rebounding from a downwardly revised 0.1% decline in May. Sales at gasoline stations recorded the biggest increase (3.6%), followed by sales at non-store retailers (2.2%); miscellaneous store retailers (1.4%); furniture stores (1.4%); food services and drinking places (1%); motor vehicle and parts dealers (0.8%); and sporting goods, hobby, musical and book stores (0.8%).

Barring automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, core retail sales advanced 0.8% in June, after a 0.3% fall in May. Year-on-year, retail sales increased 8.4%. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity. Thus, any gain in it will likely brighten the economic growth picture.

Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs & stocks that may benefit handsomely.

Winning Areas

Non-Store Retailers

Sales of this category rose 2.2% sequentially. Year over year, sales were up 9.6%. Consumers’ interest in buying products online kept the demand high for the segment.

ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN is a good bet to tap the winning trend of non-store retailers. The underlying ProShares Online Retail Index is a specialized retail index, tracking retailers that principally sell online or through other non-store channels.

For a single-stock selection, Amazon.com AMZN appears as a good pick. It is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations spreading across the globe.

Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Sales grew 1.4% sequentially in June and 15.1% year over year. If job data remains stable, consumers may continue to splurge on activities. Moreover, even if the U.S. economy is likely to slip into a recession in the second quarter, necessary buying from consumers should remain in fine fettle.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY thus looks to be a great pick. The underlying Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index of the fund seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Macy's M is an omnichannel retail organization operating stores, websites and mobile applications under three brands Macy's, Bloomingdale's and bluemercury.

Food Services & Drinking Places

Sales of this category gained 1% sequentially in June and 13.4% year over year.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ is a pureplay restaurant ETF. This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark.

Yum Brands (YUM) had spun off from PepsiCo. YUM Brands is the global leader in multi-branding and offers consumers more choice and convenience at one outlet.

Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers

Sales of this category gained 0.8% sequentially in June but remained flat year over year.

First Trust SNetwork Future Vehicles & Technology ETF CARZ follows the S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index constituents are chosen by selecting the eligible Pure-Play companies in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization until 100 constituents have been selected.

AutoZone Inc. AZO is one of the leading specialty retailers and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States.

Food & Beverage Stores

Sales of this category gained 0.4% sequentially in June but gained 7.1% year over year.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ is comprised of stocks of 30 U.S. food and beverage companies.

Sanderson Farms SAFM is a poultry processing company that produces, processes, markets and distributes fresh and frozen chicken products.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.