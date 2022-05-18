ETFs & Stocks to Win on Uptick in April Retail Sales
Retail sales in the United States increased 0.9% sequentially in April of 2022, after an upwardly revised 1.4% surge in March and matching market forecasts. The reading showed American consumers continued to spend despite red-hot inflation.
However, it marked the smallest gain in retail trade in four months. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity. Thus, any gain in it will likely brighten the economic growth picture. Year-on-year, retail sales increased 8.2%.
Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs & stocks that may benefit handsomely.
Winning Areas
Non-Store Retailers
Sales of this category rose 2.1% sequentially. Year over year, sales were up 12.7%. Consumers’ interest in buying products online kept the demand high for the segment.
ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN is a good bet to tap the winning trend of non-store retailers. The underlying ProShares Online Retail Index is a specialized retail index, tracking retailers that principally sell online or through other non-store channels.
For a single-stock selection, Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Solo Brands DTC appears as a good pick. It is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards.
Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Sales grew 4% sequentially in April and 18.6% year over year. Sales at department store rose 1.1% in April versus 2.9% in March. If job data remains stable, consumers may continue to splurge on activities.
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY thus looks to be a great pick. The underlying Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index of the fund seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Zacks Rank #1 Dillard's DDS is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings.
Food Services & Drinking Places
Sales of this category gained 2% sequentially in April and 19.8% year over year.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ is a pureplay restaurant ETF. This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark.
The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Jack in the Box Inc. JACK is a restaurant company that operates and franchises through Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants, and is one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains.
Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers
Sales of this category gained 2.2% sequentially in April but fell 1.7% year over year.
First Trust SNetwork Future Vehicles & Technology ETF CARZ follows the S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index constituents are chosen by selecting the eligible Pure-Play companies in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization until 100 constituents have been selected.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) AutoZone Inc. AZO is one of the leading specialty retailers and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States.
Clothing
Apparel and accessories sales gained 0.8% sequentially in the month and 8% year over year. Apparel Retail takes about 19.3% of the fund SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT. The fund is thus well-positioned to benefit from the trend.
Zacks Rank #1 Boot Barn BOOT appears a nice bet here. It operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>
Click to get this free report
Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report
AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report
SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT): ETF Research Reports
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY): ETF Research Reports
First Trust SNetwork Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ): ETF Research Reports
ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN): ETF Research Reports
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ): ETF Research Reports
Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.