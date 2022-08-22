ETFs & Stocks to Win Despite a Stagnant July Retail Sales

Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly stalled in July of 2022, missing market expectations of a 0.1% increase as sales declined at gasoline stations and car dealers. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity. Thus, any gain/loss in it will likely brighten/hamper the economic growth picture.

Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs & stocks that may benefit handsomely.

Winning Areas

Non-Store Retailers

Sales of this category rose 2.7% sequentially. Year over year, sales were up 20.2%. Consumers’ interest in buying products online kept the demand high for the segment. Sales at non-store retailers jumped 2.7% boosted in large part by Amazon’s Prime Day event on July 12 and 13.

ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN is a good bet to tap the winning trend of non-store retailers. The underlying ProShares Online Retail Index is a specialized retail index, tracking retailers that principally sell online or through other non-store channels.

For a single-stock selection, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) ContextLogic WISH appears as a good pick. ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally.

Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Sales grew 1.5% sequentially in July and 17.8% year over year.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY thus looks to be a great pick. The underlying Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index of the fund seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Dillard's DDS is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings.

Food Services & Drinking Places

Sales of this category gained 0.1% sequentially in July and 11.6% year over year.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ is a pureplay restaurant ETF. This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark.

The Zacks Rank #2 Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth's Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth's Chris' signature fashion - sizzling.

Food & Beverage Stores

Food & Beverage stores’ sales gained 0.2% sequentially in the month and 8.4% year over year. VanEck Retail ETF RTH has considerable focus on Walmart. The fund follows the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, on-line, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers.

Zacks Rank #3 The Kroger Co. KR operates in the thin-margin grocery industry.



