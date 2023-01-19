ETFs & Stocks to Win Despite a Soft December Retail Sales

Retail sales in the United States fell 1.1% sequentially in December 2022, following an upwardly revised 1% decline in November and worse than forecasts of a 0.8% fall. Year-over-year, retail sales grew 9.2%. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity. Thus, any gain/loss in it will likely brighten/hamper the economic growth picture.

Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs & stocks that may benefit handsomely.

Winning Areas

Non-Store Retailers

Sales at non-store retailers rose 13.7% year over year in December following an increase of 9.7% in November. Online sales rose 3.5% year over year to $211.7 billion during the period between Nov 1 and Dec 31, last year according to data released by Adobe Analytics. The five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday were the major driver, providing a boost to sales (read: Online Holiday Sales Hit Record High: 5 ETFs to Tap).

Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY

The underlying index of the fund utilizes a rule-based methodology to select a globally diversified group of companies with 70% or more sales coming online and virtually. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

PetMed Express Inc. PETS

America's largest pet pharmacy operates through its toll-free number and on the Internet. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Food and Drink Places

Sales at restaurants and bars increased 12% year over year versus 12.9% gains in last month. This positions the following fund and stock better.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. The fund charges 99 bps in fees.

McDonald's MCD

McDonald’s is a leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The fund has a Zacks Rank #2.

Food & Beverage Stores

Food & Beverage stores’ sales gained 6.9% year over year in the month versus 7.6% increase in November.

VanEck Retail ETF RTH has considerable focus on Walmart. The fund follows the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, on-line, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers.

Zacks Rank #2 The Kroger Co. KR operates in the thin-margin grocery industry.

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, & Book Stores

Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores sales gained 3.9% year over year in the month versus 0.9% increase in November.

Sales at Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, & Book Stores gained 3.9% year over year.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY thus looks to be a great pick. The underlying Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index of the fund seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Coming to stocks, DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, with a Zacks Rank #2, operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer, offering athletic shoes, apparel, accessories and a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, fishing, tennis, golf, water sports, etc.

