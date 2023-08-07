ETFs & Stocks in Focus on "Barbie"s Billion-Dollar Success

Warner Bros.' WBD "Barbie," the latest blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig, has achieved an extraordinary milestone in the film industry by crossing the billion-dollar mark at the global box office within just three weeks of its release.

The success of the movie has caught the attention of investors, especially those interested in media stocks and ETFs. Let's take a closer look at how "Barbie" became a phenomenon and the potential impact on relevant ETFs.

Unprecedented Success and Marketing Brilliance

The success of "Barbie" did not come as a complete surprise to industry experts. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, pointed out that only about 50 films in history have reached the billion-dollar milestone, making "Barbie's" achievement truly remarkable, as quoted on CNN.

Global Market Dominance

The success of "Barbie" was not limited to one specific region. The film saw immense popularity in major movie markets worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Australia, where it consistently ranked as the No. 1 release every weekend since its debut. Even in the challenging Chinese market, "Barbie" managed to hold its ground, capitalizing on the doll's iconic status worldwide to gain solid international acclaim (read: Media Stocks & ETFs in Focus on "Barbenheimer"s Success).

Media Stocks & ETFs to Watch

ETFs focused on the entertainment and media sector could see a boost from the success of "Barbie" as it showcases the potential of well-marketed, female-led blockbusters. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF PBS and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF ( RSPC ) are two ETFs that are likely to gain from the billion-dollar success of “Barbie”. Each of the ETFs invests about 4% of the basket to Warner Bros.

Stocks like AMC Entertainment AMC, IMAX IMAX and Cinemark CNK hog attention on this news. The stock AMC has exposure to Roundhill MEME ETF MEME.

Any Other Potential Winners?

The triumph of 'Barbie' at the box office is a triumph for women in the film industry as well. It demonstrates that female-led projects can attract audiences from diverse backgrounds and break the glass ceiling that has limited women's representation in Hollywood for years. This progress puts focus on Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF WOMN and SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF SHE.

Toy company Mattel MAT, which currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another potential winner. Created by the American toy company Mattel, Barbie was introduced to the market in 1959 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. A successful Barbie movie could lead to increased sales of Barbie dolls and related merchandise, driving up the company's revenue.

